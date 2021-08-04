This TikTok-Viral $30 Workout Set Is Inspiring Me To Go To The Gym

Scroll To See More Images

After years of working out in old high school T-shirts and running shorts, I have fallen in love with aesthetic matching sets (though my wallet is NOT thrilled). A really nice sports bra and shorts set can easily cost $125 though, so to find a super-cute and TikTok-approved workout set for $30 on Amazon has been the highlight of my month.

Even mid-tier workout sets cost around $60 these days, so this might be one of the best inexpensive sets out there. Sometimes cheaper workout sets don’t really hold up in yoga or your abs workout, but according to TikTokers and Amazon reviewers, this one really does. It even passes the squat test, according to TikTok user @abicado!

The high-waisted design of the Toplook Women Seamless Yoga Workout Set is flattering, but it also won’t slide down during the middle of your workout, which is my biggest complaint with most form-fitting workout sets. This set is also seamless and super stretchy, so it’ll move with your body instead of act as an extra resistance band.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

And the reviews don’t lie, with many saying its as good as comparable sets from high-end fitness brands. “Ummm this set is amazing!” One Amazon reviewer wrote. “The color is beautiful. It’s super comfortable and fits great! The only thing I would say is you need to wear nude underwear because you can see dark panties but still love it! I will definitely order another color!”

The set is designed to be moisture-wicking and breathable. There are removable pads in the sports bra, so if you don’t need as much support, you can remove the extras. Some reviewers said that they were worried about sweat showing through, but luckily there were no sweat marks after their workouts, so it passed the ultimate test.

All that being said, I don’t think I would wear this set on a run or during a boxing class. Though it seems like it can handle most workouts—like weight-training, pilates, yoga, spin class—it doesn’t seem designed for a five-mile jog. You’d need more support for that, especially if you love an ultra-compressive feel.

Out of all 15 colorways, I’ve spotted this bright blue set the most—and I’m not surprised. This shade is fun and def TikTok-worthy. If I hadn’t already forbid my roommate—who has an addiction to gymwear and owns upwards of 20 workout sets—from buying any more additional until Marie-Kondos her athleisure drawer, she would have bought this one for sure.

Ready to order? If you’re in between sizes, the seller recommends going up a size. Unfortunately, the set only comes in sizes Small-Large, but if you’re looking for a plus option with equally-stellar fit and cute colorways, I promise this option from Girlfriend Collective has you covered.

Long story short: If you see me at the gym all of a sudden, know it’s because this workout set inspired me. Thanks, TikTok!