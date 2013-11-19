Kanye West’s New Video Features Kim Kardashian (And She’s Topless)

Kanye West debuted his latest creation—the video for his new song “Bound 2,”— on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” Tuesday morning, and wow. Just wow. It’s … something.

The five-minute clip features West and topless fiancé Kim Kardashian “riding” a motorcycle against a surreal mountainscape that we’re (*cough*) pretty sure is a green screen. The couple writhe around, Kanye affects a Jesus posture, and Kimye appear to do some pretty heavy faux-sexing. Yes, in that order.

Director Nick Knight previously worked with Kanye on his “Black Skinhead” video, and he’s also directed clips for Lady Gaga and Bjork. He’s also known as an accomplished fashion photographer, who’s worked with Alexander McQueen, Calvin Klein and Christian Dior, among others.

After watching the clip, Degeneres, like most of us, was left pretty speechless. Check out the clip below and let us know you thoughts!