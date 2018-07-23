StyleCaster
6 Trendy Swimsuit Styles to Snag Before They Sell Out

6 Trendy Swimsuit Styles to Snag Before They Sell Out

6 Trendy Swimsuit Styles to Snag Before They Sell Out
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Panorama.

There are some parts of summer I’ll never get tired of: 9 p.m. sunsets, lazy days spent in friends’ backyards and the rush of jumping into a cool lake on a hot day. Other parts, however, get old really fast: sweaty commutes, temperamental air conditioning units and basically my entire closet once late July hits.

Blame it on the heat, but summer wardrobe doldrums are definitely a real phenomenon. And I’ve found that one of the best cures is a new swimsuit.

Not only can you trust that a new bikini will enliven your otherwise dreary late-summer wardrobe, but you can also rest assured knowing now is the best possible time to buy one. There are still a couple months left to wear swimsuits with abandon, and since retailers are currently making room for fall arrivals, there are plenty of sales on to help you scoop swimwear up on the cheap.

Plus, if you’re anything like me, your Instagram feed is chock full of swimwear inspiration right now: classic high-waist bikinis worn on the beach in Positano, sporty one-pieces on the Venice boardwalk, printed bandeaus at Coney Island—you get the picture.

Since we’re all about scoring discounts on truly essential items, we reached out to three of our go-to swimwear shops—Shopbop, Nordstrom and ASOS—to find out which swimsuit trends are selling out right now. We went ahead and rounded up options for every body and budget, and you can click through the below slideshow to shop them all.

Retro Silhouettes

"This season we’re seeing a lot of retro-inspired swimwear styles. High-waisted bottoms with either a triangle, tank or bandeau top are novel this season. Color blocking, polka dots and uber-feminine floral prints pay homage to the '70s era and compliment the retro silhouettes." —Caroline Maguire, Shopbop Fashion Director

Patbo Tartan embellished triangle bikini top, $225 and bottoms, $225 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Retro Silhouettes

Farrow Shay tie-front swimsuit in blood orange, $64 at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply.
Retro Silhouettes

J. Crew Liberty Magical Bouquet French bikini top, $75 and high-waisted bottoms, $66 at Nordstrom

Photo: J. Crew.
Vivid Brights

"Bold color is an instant update with high impact. Vivid brights compliment all skin tones." —Shannon Schafer, Nordstrom Senior Fashion Director

Topshop Contrast crop bikini top, $35 and high-leg bikini bottoms, $26 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
Vivid Brights

Onia Sienna one-piece swimsuit, $195 at Onia

Photo: Onia.
Vivid Brights

OOKIOH Oslo top, $49 and Zuma bottom, $49 at OOKIOH

Photo: OOKIOH.
Haute Tech

"These high-performance suits work from the gym to swim. They have an athleisure focus and are worn with to sportswear for a modern look." —Shannon Schafer

Chromat Mesh Side bikini top, $176 and high-waisted bikini bottoms, $146 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
Haute Tech

Andie the Tulum, $95 at Andie Swim

Photo: Andie Swim.
Haute Tech

Dive top, $55 and Dip bottom, $45 at Outdoor Voices

Photo: Outdoor Voices.
Textured

"Our ASOS DESIGN crinkle swim styles have been incredibly popular with our customer. We offer this fabric across a range of colors and cuts as part of our Mix and Match swim assortment, but the classic crop top and high leg hipster bottoms combination in black is topping our bestsellers list currently." —Vanessa Spence, ASOS Design Director

ASOS Mix and Match crinkle crop bikini top, $23 and high-leg hipster bottoms, $19

Photo: ASOS.
Textured

Bruna Malucelli Sofia Pom Pom one piece, $220 at CoEdition

Photo: CoEdition.
Textured

Diane von Furstenberg strapless plaid bikini top, $170 and bikini briefs, $150 at Moda Operandi

Photo: Moda Operandi.
Hardware Details

"Our customer loves subtle detailing in her swimwear, and this is demonstrated in the popularity of our ASOS DESIGN Hook and Eye bikinis. The hook and eye feature is offered within the Mix and Match range with shapes and styles to suit various different tastes but we kept to a monochrome palette to let the detail do the talking." —Vanessa Spence

ASOS CURVE Mix and Match underwired bikini top with hook and eye, $13 and high-waisted bottoms, $16 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Hardware Details

L*Space Mayra one piece, $180 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Hardware Details

& Other Stories lace-up swimsuit, $55 at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories.
Little White Bikinis

"The ASOS DESIGN Crochet Bunny Tie bikini has also been featuring in our bestsellers recently. The feminine fabric in the white colorway is a perfect choice for beach-bound bridal and bachelorette parties." —Vanessa Spence

ASOS Mix and Match crochet triangle bikini top with bunny ties, $8 and Brazilian bikini bottoms, $13 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Little White Bikinis

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All Icon white bikini, $59 at Swimsuits for All

Photo: Swimsuits for All.
Little White Bikinis

For Love & Lemons Lolita ruffled bikini top, $105 and bottoms, $105 at Intermix

Photo: Intermix.

