17 Inspiring Summer Style Picks From Pinterest

In this day and age, it’s only appropriate to rely on social media for inspiration while we’re still in the midst of updating our summer wardrobes. After all, fashion bloggers have become some of the world’s leading style icons, both on and off the web.
At the moment, we’re completely addicted to Pinterest and can’t stop browsing through the many boards we’re following while on the hunt for style inspiration. Along the way, we’ve put together a collection of some of our favorite summer looks as spotted on the site, incorporating some of the latest trends this season such as neon hues, button-up shirts and backless styles.
Chic summer style inspiration from some of our favorite pinners on Pinterest.
We're loving Atlantic-Pacific's Blair Eadie's mix of brights and neons, topped off with summer-appropriate bling and lightweight shorts to keep cool.
Not only does pinner Annie Lawless have an eye for trends (we're loving the neon shorts!), she also knows the importance of promoting sun-safe style on these bright summer days.
Rainbow shades and mismatched patterns are the epitome of summer style. Keep it bright and varied in a dress identical to the perfect rainbow. (P.S. I Made This)
Erika Dellatore's pin is inspiring us to go for a more gypsy-chic look the next time we visit the beach.
Brooklyn Blonde's Helena Glazer is looking stylish as always, pairing a neon button-up with neutral shorts, both in breezy, lightweight material.
Spotted on one of leading Pinterest lady Katie Evans' boards, we're loving this combination of colors. What better way to keep cool than in a flowing maxi-skirt and crop top?
The simple mix of neutral shades keeps you looking polished and put together. (Jennifer Chong)
A simple mustard shift and fedora is easy and reminds us of a ray of sunshine. (Helena Glazer)
Nice repin, Jessica Rowe! The super-high slit on this maxi is sexy but classy, allowing the legs to keep cool on a hot day.
This pinner sure knows how to work a neon shade. Try backless for a bit of a flirty edge. (Sarah Dobson).
Printed pants that have a loose fit are a fashionista's dream: comfort and style at the same time. (melaniexeinalem)
Effortless hair is essential for warm summer days and nights. Try a few flowers as an accent to a messy updo. (Ruffled)
A cropped bustier and cutoff denim is our daily summer uniform. (Intermix)
Eat.sleep.wear pinned some street style, showing us that breezy summer pants and a simple white tank can be easily chic.
A high-waisted bikini with a correlating color palette is beach perfection. (Moda Operandi)