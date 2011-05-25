A Top Street Style Girl’s Summer Picks, Lily’s Muse Cover

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Lily Donaldson looks pretty in pink on the new cover of Muse, shot by Matt Irwin. (FGR)

Get a completely jealousy inducing look at what it’s like to go to Cannes. (Elle)

See my street style obsession, Miroslava Duma’s picks for summer! She likes to avoid places where fellow Russians are. Also, click thrugh to see where models vaca together. (Style)

Refinery 29 has a round up of all of Oprah’s fave beauty products from her Favorite Things episodes.

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @nytimes How would you tweet ‘Ulysses’? A challenge, via @11ysses & @artsbeat http://nyti.ms/mLAsg9 #Bloomsday People are so crazy.

RT @VenaCavaNYC Vena Cava by CFDA Don’t forget our sample sale w/ @LoefflerRandall is coming up next week! Details here: http://twitpic.com/4zrreo #sweet

RT @dkny DV just tried to convince me that we should get an office treadmill since we are in PR & need to look good in the clothes. #TrueStory There’s some solid logic there.

RT @GiltGroupe Ok…we’re official excited. 3 days left until the long weekend! (fingers crossed for better weather) All I heard was weekend.