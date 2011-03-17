Top Spring Break Spots: For Party Girls, Romantics and More

Party  like you wish you were still in college  Spring Break...

Cabo Villas Beach Resort & Spa

Why: Perfect for a large group of friends who are up for some daytime beach relaxation and some late-night spring break style partying. The best part is that their 8-person penthouses are so decked out with everything you'll need that you never even have to leave your luxury digs.

Date: 7 nights/7 days (3/31 - 4/11)

Rate: Drinks Inclusive Package $6,540 ($817.50 per person) for an 8-person Penthouse

Description: Penthouse offers 3 King Size Bedroom, 3 Complete Bathrooms with shower, Full Size Kitchen & Utensils, Washer & Dryer, Spacious Dining & Living Room with sofa bed, Private Roof Terrace with Jacuzzi, Lounge Area and Wet bar. Sleeps 6. Maximum Capacity 8. Extra person $30.00 USD per night.