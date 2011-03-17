Top Spring Break Spots: For Party Girls, Romantics and More

Spring Break usually conjures up images of half-naked, rowdy college kids ripping shots and pounding beer, but that’s just one of many Spring Break options. Sure, it’s nice to get away with a group of friends and just check out for a week, but what about a relaxing spa week? And for all the couples out there, why not take Spring Break as an opportunity for a romantic escape. No matter how you plan on spending your days off, I’ve got the resort for you. Click through for some amazing, last-minute Spring Break ideas from yours truly!
Party like you wish you were still in college Spring Break...
Cabo Villas Beach Resort & Spa
Why: Perfect for a large group of friends who are up for some daytime beach relaxation and some late-night spring break style partying. The best part is that their 8-person penthouses are so decked out with everything you'll need that you never even have to leave your luxury digs.
Date: 7 nights/7 days (3/31 - 4/11)
Rate: Drinks Inclusive Package $6,540 ($817.50 per person) for an 8-person Penthouse
Description: Penthouse offers 3 King Size Bedroom, 3 Complete Bathrooms with shower, Full Size Kitchen & Utensils, Washer & Dryer, Spacious Dining & Living Room with sofa bed, Private Roof Terrace with Jacuzzi, Lounge Area and Wet bar. Sleeps 6. Maximum Capacity 8. Extra person $30.00 USD per night.
Romantic Spring Break Getaway
The Caves, Jamaica
Why: Because sometimes you just need to get away with your boo! What better way than escaping to one of Jamaica's most romantic destinations? With private cottages and suites lining amazing seaside cliffs, this is couple's paradise.
Date: 5 nights (3/31 - 4/5)
Rate: $3,648 for their 2 person "Two Birds" Cottage
Description: The "Two Birds" Cottage is a self contained A-frame cottage of wood and thatch. It features a queen size canopy bed draped with mosquito netting and an outside shower. It has a seating area looking towards the garden, and a small writing desk under a beautifully hand painted glass window.
Spa Resort Spring Break
Miraval Arizona Resort
Why: Sometime you just need to get away and relax. Pamper yourself with Miravals Pretty and Prep package. This is the perfect solution for busy women who just need to be spoiled. The all-inclusive package includes Miravals signature spa offerings along with some incredible shopping.
Date: 3 night all-inclusive stay
Rate: Packages start from $1,575 per person
Description: Unlimited participation (if you choose) in daily self-discovery programs including all fitness and yoga classes, lectures, the Miraval Equine Experience, cooking demonstrations, adventure and challenge.
Adventurous Spring Break
Popoyo Surf Lodge Playa Guasacate, Nicaragua
Why: For those of you who aren't content spending your spring breaks being a beach bum, this one's for you. Popoyo is a surfer's dream, resting on a 14 acre spread of tropical gardens. It's known as the number one surf spot in Nicaragua.
Date: 7days/6 nights surf package (4/2 - 4/9)
Rate: $1,295 per person for 3 surfers (w/private triple casita accommodation)
Description: Package includes airport greeting and roundtrip transfers to Popoyo Surf Lodge, 3 meals per day, unlimited guided surf tours, use of all Popoyo Surf Lodge facilities including swimming pool, lounge with TV, VCR, DVD, CD Stereo, Surf Videos, Movie library, and surfboard storage area.
Philanthropic Spring Break
Rainforest Conservation in Costa Rica
Why: While Costa Rica may conjur up images beautiful beaches and a fruity cocktail, there's so much more to it than that. Why not spend your Spring Break doing something that will really matter? Instead of body shots, try tropical conservation in Costa Ricas extensive forested national parks.
Date: fill out online application before selecting date
Rate: $2,695 for a 2-week trip
Description: Conservation & Environment program is based in Barra Honda National Park. Your presence gives them the extra hands needed to work on larger and more significant projects that are designed to improve the management of the Costa Rican reserves.