Object Of Desire

Top Shop Plastic Curb Chain Necklace, $45, at topshop.com

Reason #1

Mardi Gras officially started yesterday, but we will be celebrating from New York and only dreaming of escaping to New Orleans.

Reason #2

While Bourbon Street will be filled with shiny beads, sequins, and feathers, you can still get the bright colorful excitement without the cheese.

Reason #3

Because there are easier ways to get a new, cheap necklace without having to take off your top.