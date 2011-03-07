StyleCaster
Top of the Pops: Downtown Music Festival, Party Snaps

Susie G
New York’s indie music lovers came down to Webster Hall this past Friday night to celebrate Downtown Music’s five year anniversary with an eclectic line up of artists from the bicoastal-based music company.

The night’s talent line up included the best thing to come out of Japan since sliced sushi, The Suzan, as well as Austin’s White Denim, model-turned-songstress Lissy Trullie, Canadian DJ A-Trak and the band that brought down the venue with their sheer razzamatazz, the UK’s Art Brut.

To see the equally electic crowd that showed up Friday night, take a peak at the photos in the slideshow above!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: @CLICKCLASH.

These girls look like they just came straight from hip East London neighborhood of Shoreditch  a lot of black and a lot of makeup.

The Suzan and a guy to the left who might get shot if he walked around with that shirt on in my hometown...

I don't know what the jacket is supposed to mean, but I like it!

This photo was an American Apparel ad in a past life.

Imagine what the world would be like without highly enthusiastic merch guys like this fellow. Scary, huh?

Striped fur jackets are a good thing in my book  especially of the faux variety.

