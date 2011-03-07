Top of the Pops: Downtown Music Festival, Party Snaps

New York’s indie music lovers came down to Webster Hall this past Friday night to celebrate Downtown Music’s five year anniversary with an eclectic line up of artists from the bicoastal-based music company.



The night’s talent line up included the best thing to come out of Japan since sliced sushi, The Suzan, as well as Austin’s White Denim, model-turned-songstress Lissy Trullie, Canadian DJ A-Trak and the band that brought down the venue with their sheer razzamatazz, the UK’s Art Brut.

To see the equally electic crowd that showed up Friday night, take a peak at the photos in the slideshow above!

