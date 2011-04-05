Top NYC Nightlife Spots: Gilt City Style

There are some people who become experts in a subject by nature of their jobs. Sometimes said jobs happen to be very cool, like Sarah Sheehan who works at Gilt City and knows New York. In particular, she knows where to go at night in New York, a sometimes daunting experience, but when done right leads to basically the best times, ever.
Click through for Sarah’s top picks to get into some classy debauchery, NYC style.
The Mulberry Project is a hidden gem in Little Italy that is so hidden I literally walked by 3 times before finding the entrance. The coolest feature about this little speakeasy is that all drinks are custom made to your preferences. There is no drink menu at all! The bartender asks you what kind of liquor you prefer and what youre in the mood for (fresh fruit, spicy, on the rocks etc.) and whips up a creation that is not only delicious but VERY potent.
Soho Grand
The Grands Soho and Tribeca are two of my favorite places for cocktails. Both are super chic and serve up some of the best beverages in the city. I love these two hotel bars because surprisingly they are most often filled with New Yorkers with just a select few tourists in the know. They also play great music that gets progressively more danceable as the night goes on. Impromptu dance parties have been known to break out frequently!
The Windsor is my go to place to watch sports with my girlfriends and the go to place for my girlfriends to watch guys watching sports! Its an upscale spot that is perfect for watching March Madness great food, excellent beer selection and a ton of TVs. Couldnt ask for anything more!
I come to Fedora for drinks and a late dinner because its conveniently located about a half a block from my apartment. Its menu is really different (definitely made for a carnivore) and pairs together combinations that I wouldnt normally try, but so far the Chef hasnt let me down. Its also a great place to grab a night cap to really help you slide into that food coma.
Tribeca Grand
The Grands Soho and Tribeca are two of my favorite places for cocktails. Both are super chic and serve up some of the best beverages in the city. I love these two hotel bars because surprisingly they are most often filled with New Yorkers with just a select few tourists in the know. They also play great music that gets progressively more danceable as the night goes on. Impromptu dance parties have been known to break out frequently!
Mr. H is one of NYCs newest hotspots in the Mondrian Soho Hotel. Its old world Asian feel makes you feel like youre in a 1930s spy movie. The cocktails are fantastic! My favorite is The Flying Dagger but the Jasmine Pearl is pretty fantastic as well. Drinking too many of them may cause you to have to lie down on some of Mr. Hs lounging beds complete with telephones nearby that connect you randomly to other partygoers. Very much like the movie Once Bitten!
StyleCaster Bonus:
Punch Drunk's Sleep No More:
A creepy, cool performance art/interactive theater experience that integrates Macbeth with some of the coolest set design and mysterious plot developments you've ever seen plus you wear a white mask. Tickets are $75 at Sleep No More NYC, during the show's limited engagement. Located at the McKittrick Hotel at 530 West 27th Street.