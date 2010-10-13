Top Models In Music Video History

Supermodels and pop songs go hand in hand in history. They both represent something very telling about what turns people on in a moment in time. While most music videos feature models and actresses, there is something very special about a music video that showcases a supermodel. Whether or not the models and musicians were dating, friends or connected in some other way, it is just exciting to bring someone who represents such high fashion into the world of a pop music video. And because words can only say so much, I’ve pulled up the proof of the most awesome videos with the best supermodels of all time plus some extra fun fashion moments to boot. Watch the videos below and let me know your favorite.

“Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak



Helena Christensen is a total beach vixen running around topless in this wet and sandy bluesy hit from 1989. The definition of sexy.

“Freedom” by George Michael



Can you believe it? Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Tatjana Patitz all came together to lip sync and strut this stuff in this club favorite from 1990.

“November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses



Axl’s then girlfriend Stephanie Seymour stars in this epic ballad from 1992. Nothing complements a heavy guitar solo like one of the most intense ’90s wedding dresses of all time.

“Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne



Let’s hear it for the MILFs! Rachel Hunter might be a mom but she still certainly has it going on in this 2003 hit.



“Rich Girls” by The Virgins



Behati Prinsloo plays poor little rich girl at Lit by strutting and stripping in this seminal downtown New York 2008 sensation.

“Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel



Before Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley got hitched, the all-american model starred as the Uptown Girl to Joel’s gas station backstreet boy in the 1983 hit.

“Take A Picture” by Filter



The stunning Jaime King stars as some kind of mermaid sea nymph in Filter’s sinking house for this mellow 1999 tune.



“I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself” by the White Stripes



Kate Moss in her underwear shaking her tousled hair around. And pole dancing. Need we say more? This came out in 2008 and we still don’t know what to do with ourselves.

“Te Amo” by Rihanna



Laetitia Casta as Rihanna’s lesbian love interest in this song from earlier this year. Good case for black lingerie all around.

“Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” by Busta Rhymes



Alek Wek is only in this for a minute, but she plays Busta Rhymes’ most regal bath mate in the homage to this 1998 video’s opening scene of Coming to America, before the video turns into one of the best ever.