Top Models In Music Video History, Part Deux!

Due to the unbearably sweltering weather last weekend, I spent way too much time planted on my couch enjoying the air conditioning and ended up watching an uncharacteristically high amount of MTV — at least one of the MTV affiliates that plays music videos. This got me to thinking about how many of my favorite music videos in history feature fashion models (we’ve discussed this before), and how their presence elevates the musicians’ performances to a stylish new level. From the supers of the ’80s and ’90s to today’s indie It-girls, models and music videos will forever go hand-in-hand.

Here are ten model-heavy music videos to hold you over until some new ones debut — hopefully we won’t have to wait much longer until Yasmin Le Bon, Helena Christensen, Eva Herzigova, Naomi Campbell, and Cindy Crawford come together for Duran Duran’s upcoming “Girl Panic!” clip.

1. Gemma Ward in “Daughters” by John Mayer (2006)

John Mayer has never really been my cup of tea, but seeing doll-faced Gemma Ward lip sync to his song definitely is.

2. Ashley Smith in “Hot Mess” by Cobra Starship (2009)

We always suspected that this bubbly Texan beauty would be a blast to party with, and this video pretty much proves it. (We bet she could hold her liquor better in real life, though.)

3. Raquel Zimmermann in “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga (2011)



This ubiquitous Brazilian model takes the term “otherworldly beauty” to another level in Lady Gaga’s video because she actually plays some sort of alien.

4. Miranda Kerr and Jessica Hart in “Everything to Me” by Tamarama (2009)

So much Australian hotness squeezed in to three and a half minutes! Jessica Hart’s boyfriend is in the band, but Miranda Kerr is just some bonus eye candy.

5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Selita Ebanks and Miranda Kerr in “Number One” by Pharrell feat. Kanye West (2006)

Are we surprised to see three hot girls in a rap video? No. Are we surprised that they’re three of the world’s top models and are not booty dancing and/or in thongs? Very!

6. Natalia Vodianova in “I Get Along” by Pet Shop Boys (2002)

This video, directed by Bruce Weber and starring a young Natalia Vodianova among a bevy of hot male models, is basically a moving editorial. Gorgeous.

7. Christy Turlington in “Notorious” by Duran Duran (1986)

We only catch glimpses of Christy Turlington dancing in this Duran Duran clip, but it’s just enough to make it insanely sexy.

8. Naomi Campbell in “In The Closet” by Michael Jackson (1992)

I’ve always found the title of this song to be a little bit suspect, but one thing is for sure: This video is iconic and Naomi Campbell looks like a goddess.

9. Laetitia Casta in “Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing” by Chris Isaak (1999)

This Chris Isaak video plays second fiddle to his clip for “Wicked Game” starring Helena Christensen, but maybe it shouldn’t.

10. Agyness Deyn in “Iron” by Woodkid

Aggy looks bad-ass in this artsy, black and white video. Slow motion suits her!