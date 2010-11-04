Top Models From The Past: Where Are They Now?

Back in the day, it seemed like these long-legged, plump-lipped supermodels had careers with serious staying power, but nothing lasts forever. But if you’re like us, you’ve wondered what happened to these famous faces and asked, ‘where are they now’ and ‘what are they doing’? No, these pretties did not fall off the face of the Earth. Keep reading to find out what the hottest supermodels of the past are doing in the present. You might be surprised.

Yasmeen Ghauri

Yasmeen, a Canadian model, rose to fame after her first major cover shot for Elle in 1990. Not long after, she booked magazine covers galore and became the face of Chanel, Jil Sander, Christian Dior, Hermes, Lanvin, Valentino Couture, Versace and Anne Klein. What is she doing now, you ask? Well, after skipping out of the Yves Saint Laurent show last minute in 1996, she pursued a degree in business with the advice of her hubby, a law firm executive and businessman. Talk about loyalty to the one you wed!

Helena Christensen

Helena, a Danish model, shot to stardom after her role in the insanely sexy music video for Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game.” She’s a former Victorias Secret Angel, “Miss Denmark” beauty queen, photographer and spokesmodel for Revlon. Helena isn’t just a pretty face; she has the brains to back up her looks. She was the founding creative director of Nylon magazine, she created her own clothing line Christensen & Sigersen and launched the second Fashion Targets Breast cancer campaign.

Estelle Lefebure

One of the top fashion models of the 1980s and 1990s, Estelle appeared in advertisements for Guess, Cartier, Christian Dior, Revlon and Lord & Taylor. The phrase “triple threat” doesnt even begin to describe her. Lefebure began modeling at the age of 19, acted in French films, and has some serious singing chops. She’s now also mother; Estelle married a singer, David Hallyday, with whom she had two children and then married a French TV and radio host from 2004 to 2008.

Nadja Auermann



This German model and actress with the ice maiden visage had no problem making it in the modeling industry. She arrived in Paris in 1990, signed with Karins Modeling agency before teaming up with Elite model management, and promptly landed herself on the cover of two hefty fall fashion mags. Nadja also had the honor of being the face of Versace. Recently, shes launched her own perfume, Nadja Auermann, and is working as an actress.

Yasmin le Bon



This British Iranian model was discovered by a local modeling agency in 1981, was immediately hired by GUESS? for an ad campaign, and booked covers of ELLE, Vogue, V, i-D., Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, and Harper’s Bazaar. Le Bon has been the face of Ann Taylor,Banana Republic,Bergdorf Goodman, Calvin Klein,Versace, Chanel,Christian Dior,Clairol,Filene’s and Escada and that’s not even all of them! Currently, she’s partnered with Wallis, a British womens clothing retailer, and designed her first clothing and jewelry collection called YLB.

Stephanie Seymour



The name may sound familiar, which it should, because this American model has graced over 300 magazine covers. Besides posing for Playboy and writing Stephanie Seymour’s Beauty Secrets For Dummies, she was ranked #91 on the North American For Him Magazine Sexiest Women of 2000 list. In 2007 and 2008 she starred in Salvatore Ferragamos creative campaign shot in Italy. She filed for a divorce from her hubby in 2009, but she recently reconciled with longtime love Peter Brant.

Tatjana Patitz

This German beauty began modeling at the age of 17 and has appeared on over 130 magazine covers, including six international editions of Vogue. She’s been the face of designer brands including Azzedine Alaa, Helmut Lang, Jil Sander, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Valentino, Donna Karan and Chanel. And she’s stayed in the spotlight, appearing in recent commercials for LOreal, Revlon and Ralph Lauren, and currently acting as new ambassador to Italian brand Marina Rinaldi, who designs for ladies size 16+.

Ines de la Fressange



This is a name you must know if you follow fashion. Ines was the first model to sign an exclusive modeling contract in the 80s with Chanel and served as the brand’s face and muse. She’s not currently modeling, but she briefly came out of retirement to walk the Chanel Spring 2011 show. She’s now running a chain of clothing boutiques and is a designer and consultant for Jean Paul Gaultier.