7 Top Retailers Predict the Season’s Sell-Out Denim

Spend too much time looking at jeans and eventually it can start to turn into a big blue blur—and I say this at the tail end of STYLECASTER’s Denim Week, so trust me, I know. Because the most crucial differences between one pair and the next can be qualities as subtle as the curve of a seam or the placement of a pocket, it can be tricky to pluck out the best of the best without spending hours in the dressing room. (And ughhh, does that not sound like a nightmare?)

Fortunately, there are people whose job it is to know what denim styles are most likely to make you want to pull out your credit card, like, immediately—and we asked six of them for their sage predictions on the most popular jeans (plus a few jackets) for Fall 2016. Here, buyers and fashion directors from some of our favorite retailers—that just so happen to carry tons of incredible denim—edit down their expansive offerings to the can’t-miss pieces of the season.