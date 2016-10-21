7 Top Retailers Predict the Season’s Sell-Out Denim

Spend too much time looking at jeans and eventually it can start to turn into a big blue blur—and I say this at the tail end of STYLECASTER’s Denim Week, so trust me, I know. Because the most crucial differences between one pair and the next can be qualities as subtle as the curve of a seam or the placement of a pocket, it can be tricky to pluck out the best of the best without spending hours in the dressing room. (And ughhh, does that not sound like a nightmare?)
Fortunately, there are people whose job it is to know what denim styles are most likely to make you want to pull out your credit card, like, immediately—and we asked six of them for their sage predictions on the most popular jeans (plus a few jackets) for Fall 2016. Here, buyers and fashion directors from some of our favorite retailers—that just so happen to carry tons of incredible denim—edit down their expansive offerings to the can’t-miss pieces of the season.
"The Karolina is the perfect high-waist jean right now—it’s on regular rotation in my closet in a few washes. The leg opening has a nice balance between skinny and straight, and hits perfectly for sneakers, booties, or a heel for a night out. This fit also now comes in a Petite, too!"—Lauren Yerkes, Buying Director at REVOLVE
GRLFRND Karolina High-Rise Skinny Jean, $210; at Revolve
"I’m in love with the Instasculpt Zip Skinny from the JA x DL1961 collaboration. The fabric is amazing and the zippers add a great little edge for a night out with the girls."—Lauren Yerkes, Buying Director at REVOLVE
DL1961 x Jessica Alba No. 3 Instasculpt Zip Pocket Skinny, $208; at Revolve
"The sherpa trucker jacket from Levi's is a closet staple this fall. I love the wash, and the sherpa lining is so '70s … wear it with a cute plaid and some booties for a great casual fall look."—Lauren Yerkes, Buying Director at REVOLVE
Levi’s Authentic Faux Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $148; at Revolve
"The Ricky x REVOLVE exclusive in Pacific is the perfect weekend jean. I love the wash on these, and the destroyed hem adds a great touch to a basic destructed jean that every girl needs in her closet."—Lauren Yerkes, Buying Director at REVOLVE
Lovers + Friends x Revolve Ricky Skinny Jeans, $168; at Revolve
"R13’s distressing technique is always calculated, yet in a natural way. Their Alison crop style is given an update with a ripped hem at the heels and a slight discoloration to the light blue wash. The subtle details of this jean are effortlessly cool."—Hannah Bibb, Assistant Fashion Director at Barneys New York
R13 Alison Crop Skinny Jeans, $345; at Barneys New York
"Re/done is the master of restoring vintage jeans, piecing together salvaged material from previously owned Levis products. The Barneys exclusive wide-leg style is season-less; the clean leg and high-rise make it a universal style and the differentiating shades of blue are unique to each pair. Re/done’s handcrafted styles make the life of denim limitless."—Hannah Bibb, Assistant Fashion Director at Barneys New York
Re/Done High-Rise Jeans, $345; at Barneys New York
"Fall is the time to perfect the art of layering and R13’s self-skirt jean is the epitome of such a trend. The two-in-one style is a fresh idea in the market and certainly the right amount of attitude."—Hannah Bibb, Assistant Fashion Director at Barneys New York
R13 Layered Jeans, $695; at Barneys New York
"Finding a jean that is more reminiscent of a trouser can be a bit challenging, but 3x1’s exclusive wide leg jean is the perfect solution. The elevated details, like the four-button fly closure, patch pockets, and darker blue wash make this jean office appropriate."—Hannah Bibb, Assistant Fashion Director at Barneys New York
3x1 Redding Wide-Leg Jeans, $365; at Barneys New York
Photo:
Barneys New York
"GRLFRND offers a variety of vintage inspired shapes, updating them in modern and effortless way. One of their must-have styles for the season is the Karolina. The high waist and tapered leg is not only flattering, but the washed black, which is exclusive to Barneys, is the perfect shade for fall."—Hannah Bibb, Assistant Fashion Director at Barneys New York
GRLFRND Karolina Skinny Jeans, $248; at Barneys New York
"Levi’s jeans have become my go-to weekend style. I love the relaxed, effortless look of these jeans, and the higher waist is extremely flattering. These jeans are perfect paired back to a sneaker or mule."—Brooke Jaffe, Women's Fashion Director at Bloomingdale's
Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans, $158; at Bloomingdale's
"Velvet was one of the key fabrics to emerge on the fall runways. I’m embracing this trend in all forms, but my go-to piece is a great pair of velvet jeans. I love this luxe material in jewel tones like this deep wine colored pair from AG."—Brooke Jaffe, Women's Fashion Director at Bloomingdale's
AG Super Skinny Velvet Jeans, $198; at Bloomingdale's
"The step hem is a fresh update to the cropped jean. The slightly shorter length is a great way to call attention to your favorite fall shoes."—Brooke Jaffe, Women's Fashion Director at Bloomingdale's
Frame Skinny De Jeanne Stagger Jeans, $205; at Bloomingdale's
"The idea of novelty continues to rule the denim world. Our girl loves pieced and patchwork denim—it looks really fresh for the season! Each pair is unique, which is cool as it plays into the ‘personalization piece.’"—Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director at Shopbop
Rag & Bone Two-Tone Crop Jeans, $425; at Shopbop
Siwy Mary Jane Jeans, $196; at Shopbop
"Again, the idea of DIY and personalization is unique and exciting to the denim scene, whether it’s [in the form of] patches or embroidery. A bit of this homespun effect is exciting!"—Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director at Shopbop
Stella McCartney Skinny Boyfriend Jeans, $695; at Shopbop
Driftwood Marilyn Skinny Jeans, $128; at Shopbop
"The bi-color wash detail of Rachel Comey's best-selling 1970's-inspired, wide-leg Legion Jean takes denim the next level."—Brooke Taylor Corcia, Founder and CEO of The Dreslyn
Rachel Comey Combo Legion Pant, $345; at The Dreslyn
"R13 is our undisputed go-to collection for effortless denim with expert fit. This low-rise leopard-print skinny jean features fading and shredded holes throughout for a statement denim that is classically cool."—Brooke Taylor Corcia, Founder and CEO of The Dreslyn
R13 Kate Skinny Leopard; at The Dreslyn
"Alexander Wang's take on cropped denim with a kick-hem silhouette is universally flattering, and matte black hardware gives this pair a sophisticated edge."—Brooke Taylor Corcia, Founder and CEO of The Dreslyn
Denim x Alexander Wang Trap Flex Stay Black, $235; at The Dreslyn
"This fall we're super into layering oversized denim pieces together. For example, an oversized denim jacket with a dark wash top and light wash vintage bottom. I love mixing different washes together so that the look is not completely monochromatic, just semi-monochromatic."—Adele Tetangco, Co-Founder and VP of Merchandise and Brand at Garmentory
B Sides Cotton Assorted Patchwork Denim, $288; at Garmentory
Caron Callahan Krasner Jacket, $345; at Garmentory
Sandy Liang Cotton Grandpa Jeans, $368; at Garmentory
The General Public Pigeon Jacket, $298; at Garmentory
"These velvet and brocade jeans are perfect for when you need to take it up a notch but still want to be comfortable."—Tammy Levay, Denim Buyer at Neiman Marcus
7 For All Mankind The Skinny Ankle Brocade Velvet Jeans, $199; at Neiman Marcus
"Modern and sexy, coated denim gives you the look of leather without leather prices."—Tammy Levay, Denim Buyer at Neiman Marcus
J Brand Mid-Rise Coated Skinny Ankle Jeans, $228; at Neiman Marcus
"This cropped boot will let you show off your fabulous shoes."—Tammy Levay, Denim Buyer at Neiman Marcus
Frame Le Crop Mini Boot-Cut Jeans, $219; at Neiman Marcus
"The stagger hem is fresh and a great update to your denim wardrobe."—Tammy Levay, Denim Buyer at Neiman Marcus
Frame Le Skinny de Jeanne Stagger Raw-Hem Jeans, $225; at Neiman Marcus