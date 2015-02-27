StyleCaster
15 Street Style Photos That Prove You're Carrying Your Clutch All Wrong

15 Street Style Photos That Prove You’re Carrying Your Clutch All Wrong

15 Street Style Photos That Prove You’re Carrying Your Clutch All Wrong
You’re probably under the impression that there are only two ways to carry a clutch: With your hands gripping it, or with the strapless bag tucked under your arm. However, street style MVPs are vetoing this classic clutch-carrying behavior for clutches with crafty hand straps.

The looks was introduced on the runway at Valentino,  copied by high street labels, and swiftly adopted by fashion bloggers and big-name editors as the new way to wear a clutch.

Need proof? Keep clicking for 15 cool street style looks spotlighting this new style of clutch.

1 of 15

Photo: A Love Is Blind

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Naogz

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Jessica Buurman

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: The Right Hair Salon

Photo: Look Book Store

Photo: Etsy

Photo: A Love Is Blind

Photo: Etsy

Photo: A Love Is Blind

