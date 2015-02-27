15 Street Style Photos That Prove You’re Carrying Your Clutch All Wrong

You’re probably under the impression that there are only two ways to carry a clutch: With your hands gripping it, or with the strapless bag tucked under your arm. However, street style MVPs are vetoing this classic clutch-carrying behavior for clutches with crafty hand straps.

The looks was introduced on the runway at Valentino, copied by high street labels, and swiftly adopted by fashion bloggers and big-name editors as the new way to wear a clutch.

Need proof? Keep clicking for 15 cool street style looks spotlighting this new style of clutch.