23 Gowns Miley Cyrus Should Consider For Her Wedding Dress

With the news of Miley Cyrus’ engagement earlier this week, we can only imagine how many designers are scrambling to be the lucky one she chooses to wear when she ties the knot. The former Disney princess certainly isn’t afraid to try her hand at a new trend or tackle some major crop top moments, so we can only picture the variety of possible looks she’d consider. Though she looks seriously chic in softer, feminine looks, we have to imagine she’ll be looking to wear something a bit more mature on her wedding day — something that telegraphs “wife” and not “prom date.” Then there’s always the star’s tendency to channel her seductive side — nothing says matrimony like sheer, right?
Keeping all these factors in mind, we scoured the spring runways to find a diverse array of options (some more likely candidates than others) for the soon-to-be bride. Which are your favorites? Tell us in the comments!
A little more demure, this Ralph Lauren gown is romantic with its flowing pleats and draped shoulder that just screams for 'I do.'
If there's one thing that Zac Posen knows how to do, it's fit a dress. We think Miley would look bonkers in this well-cut gown that would definitely leave daddy in tears.
Miley may love some sheer and this Jonathan Saunders gown incorporates one of her favorite materials into a more formal (and appropriate) attire.
This J. Mendel gown is both ephemeral with the lightweight fabrication and integration of lemon meringue color, we think this would be a lovely option for Miley to look sophisticated yet stylish while tying the knot.
Effortlessly simple, this Tibi dress might be the ultimate answer for any bride's wish-list. Forget spending excruciating hours in the gym, this dress hides any trouble areas, even for a slim nugget like Miley.
This Derek Lam gown is on our list of one we'd love to see her in simply for his minimal elegance. We can't get enough of that.
Not only are cascading hems one of our favorite trends for summer, This DKNY look is screaming for a beach wedding -- catch our drift Miley?
We're actually kind of dying over this Pucci gown. It's giving us a Bride Of Frankenstein vibe in all the right ways. Hopefully some of those vibrations will reach Miley.
Minimal and slightly futuristic, we love how this dress from the Row accents the beautiful bride and doesn't steal the show.
If Miley were to follow in anyone's footsteps, it definitely should be Kate Moss -- and in this Louis Vuitton dress that is one part Easter egg and one part flower power, she'll be dancing down the aisle.
We know that Miley can get down with her dark side once in a while. This Marchesa gown reminds us a Edwardian princess and we especially love the whisper blue, a refreshing take on the bridal white.
Who wouldn't want to look like a Chanel Victorian cupcake on their special day?
We know Miley loves a vintage throwback once in a while. This Anna Sui look captures a great nostalgic essence that could be a nice romantic contrast to some of her everyday outfits.
A pantaloon wedding look? Not only is there a totally different perspective, it's comfortable. We love how this look from Antonio Berardi captures the same formality but extends a youthful edge.
Although this Giles dress may be a classic shape, with the updates of color, print and... feathers we think this might be the perfect fusion of tradition with innovation with Miley.
We can completely envision Miley sporting a huge broach this one in this Emporio Armani get-up. Plus, it has a subliminal neo-goth vibe, which we all know Miley can get in on.
We all know Miley loves herself some fringe. This Oscar De La Renta dress offers a great sophisticated version of one of her favorite trends.
We're not sure if we could see Miley strutting this Carlos Miele dress down a red carpet or walking down the aisle, but the slit nearly up to there and the one-shoulder detail, this says Cyrus all over it.
Cascading flowers over a sheer, floor-length gown? We'd be shocked if this Moschino Cheap and Chic dress didn't make Miley swoon.
Clearly neon couldn't be left off this list. Miley would wear a lime green number like this Vionnet gown just to shake things up a little.
Fingerless gloves? Absolutely. How else could Miley channel her inner Madonna while getting a ring put on it? This Betsey Johnson dress is body-con, slightly sheer and sports a plunging neckline. This is just a shoo-in.
Miley and crop tops are basically synonymous at this point that's why we love this 1950s inspired creation from Jean Paul Gaultier.
It's pretty evident that Miley isn't afraid to show some skin. What better way to give Liam a glimpse of what he'll be holding on to than in a sequin bra and panty number like this one from Galliano?
We think Marios Schwab might be onto something with these digs. We know that Miley will want to show off some of her better assets, even if it is her wedding with a religious figure present.
Taking into consideration that Miley has an affinity for booty shorts, we think this flower girl meets rock 'n' roll look from Blumarine this might be the ultimate bride option.
A little mesh and sheer go a long way, a lot of mesh and sheer go an even longer way. This Gareth Pugh number is just out of the box enough for us to see Miley justifying wearing this to her wedding or otherwise.
Welp, you can take the girl out of the country but you can't take the country out of the girl: Jeremy Scott proves this with his country music star hair and cowgirl inspired get-up. Miley, are you taking note?!
