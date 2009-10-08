The Top Funniest Vince Vaughn On Screen Moments

With younger guys like Michael Cera and Jesse Eisenberg recently taking over film comedies lately, its easy to forget the days of Wedding Crashers and Old School, but this weekend, you’re just $12.50 (or less, lucky suburbanites) away from rekindling your love for Vince Vaughn. Couples Retreat, also starring Jason Bateman and Malin Akerman, is a comedy about four couples who settle into a tropical resort for a relaxing vacation. In a cheerful “welcome back!” to the Crasher himself, we’ve found a few clips from our favorite moments in his acting career, complete with classic Vaughn lingo. I mean…where would we be if we couldn’t say things like “Lock it up!” We would be nowhere.

Swingers – 1996

“You’re so money and you don’t even know it, man.”

Old School -2003

“Old Man River won’t shut up about it.”

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story – 2003

“Right now it feels a little bit like…shame.”

Be Cool – 2005

How can you even emulate that laugh?

Wedding Crashers – 2005

Just classic, amazing, Vince Vaughn neurotic banter with himself.

Couples Retreat– 2009

Hopefully chock-full of enough catchphrases to carry us through winter.