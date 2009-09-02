Top Five SATC 2 Moments in the Last Five Seconds

After we caught some of the first glimpses of the Sex and the City sequel filming yesterday, any speculations we may have had about the success of a second movie were put to rest. I mean, (is Rachel Zoe rubbing off on me?) how could any SATC fan…or New Yorker…not want to watch Carrie Bradshaw think out loud as she continues to write a column for a faux-NY newspaper all while miraculously making enough money to wear only the latest from Barney’s second floor collection. We’re pretty sure a writer’s salary doesn’t support a Madison Avenue studio and endless cab rides…sigh, I’ve got to find myself a Mr. Big.

Digression over: the point is, after only a day of filming we’ve already been able to round up our top five filming moments from the last five seconds.

#5: Cynthia Nixon’s on-set personality, Miranda Hobbes, wears a cowl neck sweater, cropped suede jacket and white pants. The only thing worse than this outfit, (aside from the suede overload: shoes and bag) is that container of mango, or pineapple in her hand. Fruit-to-go. Yikes. We never said our favorite moments wouldn’t include a little faux-pas. We are nonetheless, super excited to see Hobbes back on set. But also, bright pink and red…never okay.

#4: Carrie Bradshaw, clad in a purple layered mini dress and Christian Louboutin T-strap sandals, has now graduated from expensive footwear as her chief method of transportation to a silver 550 Series Mercedes. Why not? As Karen Knorr once said, “There is nothing wrong with privilege as long as you are ready to pay for it.” …Or as long as your husband is willing to pay for it. Our only question is: where are you guys headed that a Sex and the City staple (a.k.a. a yellow cab) can’t take you?

#3: Mr. Big shows off his wedding band, which only means that in the last two years of SATC fantasy land, he hasn’t left Carrie for Paris, or a younger model, or simply because he couldn’t remove his ass from his limousine’s seat the day of his wedding. And look at that smile. He’s never been happier.

#2: There’s the real star of the show, a yellow cab. Doesn’t this picture just evoke the fondest memories of Sunday nights circa 2003, and vanishing your Sunday-night-blues by watching Sex and the City on HBO in bed? I can almost hear Carrie yelling “TAXI!” down Madison Avenue…and I’m in France.

And for the #1 photo, brace yourself. This is not a joke.

Yes, it’s Carrie Bradshaw, wearing Converse…and a perm (haven’t you heard? Frizz is in)…and a strand of pearls…and a Flashdance inspired cropped sweatshirt. Come to think of it, everything about this look is Flashdance. There is just so much to say about this picture, before we even start…what do you think? Come up with a funny caption and we may just include it in the article!

In the mean time, we will keep you posted with peeks of Charlotte, her Asian kiddo, Samantha, and her new Smith replacement: the chihuahua. This is going to be the best movie ever…here’s one more 80’s picture to bring a little sunshine to your Wednesday afternoon.

You look like you just got back from a semester in Paris or something.