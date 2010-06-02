Top Five Reasons Why Men Don’t Call Women Back

Men arent like women. You could say they’re more simple-minded or I guess guys would prefer to say they have their priorities straight. Either way though, one thing’s for sure they dont spend hours obsessing over everything they do. It would be nice if guys put as much thought into things (like dating) as women, but most often, they dont. They also dont send hidden messages they either like us or not. And if they do like you, trust me, youll know it.

Men tend to be visual creatures and fall in love with their eyes. If theyre into you, theyll want to see you again, but if they arent into you, chances are good that you won’t be getting a call back. If you find yourself falling into the latter category one too many times, here are a few reasons why you might think a date went well but subsequently never heard from the man again.

1. Zero Chemistry

Chemistry isn’t something that can be explained. A man can think a woman is beautiful, well-dressed, and very sweet, but for some reason he wont feel a connection with her. If theres no chemistry, the man wont give her a second chance. Men aren’t indecisive like women. More often than not they’re quick decision makers, so they’ll know from the first time they see someone if theyre into it. If there’s no chemistry, they’ll simply move on to the next lady.

2. Rudeness

Sometimes women forget their manners and act rudely on a date. Perhaps the guy wasn’t what you expected, so you think it’s okay to be rude to him. I personally hate when people tell me stories like this. Some of my friends will meet guys on JDate who turn out to be shorter and look different than in their online pictures so as a result, they act obnoxious. Well, if you act abominably towards someone, theres little chance he’ll call you back.

3. Lateness Isnt Tolerated

Men can’t stand women who are late. It rubs them the wrong way. Being late shows a lack of respect for the person youre meeting and says that youre inconsiderate. I always feel like an idiot when Im kept waiting, even if I’m not on a date. If you’re late to a first meeting with a guy, it can easily put things in a sour mood from the get-go and ruin your chances of getting that second phone call.

No one likes to be kept waiting. Photo: iStock.com

4. Hes Just Not That Into You

Your date could have found you attractive and really fun, but he just didn’t have the sparks. It happens all the time. Sometimes men think women are fabulous, but the necessary attraction needed to foster a relationship is missing. Ive gone on many dates with really cute guys who are great catches, but still wasn’t into them, so even if you didn’t do anything wrong, there’s a chance your date may still not be into you. Don’t take it personally!

5. Choose Your Words Wisely

Men generally aren’t as sensitive as women, but they do get offended. Its important to always be nice on a first date. Kindness is contagious and everyone deserves to be treated with respect. I certainly wouldnt want to go on a second date with someone that hurt my feelings. Insulting someone isnt sexy. So, if you say something that offends your date, don’t expect him to want to see you again.

Okay ladies, now that you know the main reasons why men dont call you back, accept it and move on. Dont be one of those girls who enjoys over analyzing everything and is guilty of texting a guy too often. Men dont like needy women, so if a guy doesnt call you back, forget about him. As the saying goes, there’s plenty of other fish in the sea!

What do you think of the reasons above? Let us know in the comments!

Carly Spindel is a writer and hopeless romantic. She is a world traveler who has lived in Paris and London. She resides in New York and is always on the go. She can usually be found at her favorite caf enjoying chocolate mousse while people watching, which is one of her favorite hobbies. Carly spends the rest of her time focusing on her five dearest past times: travelling, learning about different cultures, shopping, reading, and of course looking for Mr. Right.

