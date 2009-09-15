Last night, Patrick Swayze died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57. In honor of his memory, here’s a look back our favorite top five Patrick Swayze dance sequences that made us fall head over dancing shoe heels in love:

1. The finale of Dirty Dancing with Jennifer Grey set to, “Time of My Life“:



Dirty dancing final Patrick Swayze

by laetitoumi

2. The Chippendales dance with Chris Farley on Saturday Night Live:



Patrick Swayze – Chippendale

by tressage

3. The tender and impromptu slow dance in To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar with Wesley Snipes and John Leguizamo:

4. The epic ballet challenge in One Last Dance with Lisa Niemi and George De La Pena:

5. The brief but warming cameo in Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights with Romola Garai: