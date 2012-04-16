6 Movies We’re Excited To See At This Year’s Tribeca Film Festival

If it hasn’t already been marked on your calendar, let it be noted that the Tribeca Film Festival kicks off this week on April 18th. Lucky for us at StyleCaster, this is one film festival that takes place right here in our home city, so you can be sure we’ll be keeping you in the know and up to date on all the festival happenings.
To start off, we’ve put together a list of six feature-length narrative films (shorts and docs are another story entirely…) that we can’t wait to check out this festival week. Of course you can expect that these flicks have some amazing casts, talented writers and directors, and promising premises.
See all 6 of our picks in the slideshow above, and if you want to learn more about the full Tribeca lineup, head over to the official Tribeca Film Festival website and let us know which films you want to see this week by leaving a comment down below!
FREE SAMPLES
Jess Weixler plays a directionless twenty-something who grudgingly agrees to cover her friend's day-long shift handing out free samples at an ice cream truck. Among the cast of characters visiting "Mike's Dream Ice Cream" truck are Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Ritter and veteran movie star Tippi Hedren. From the trailer, Weixler is reminiscent of Charlize Theron's character from Young Adult. Big difference is that this movie features a cast of actual young adults.
TAKE THIS WALTZ
Watch the trailer for this movie and just try not to fall in love with it. It may have something to do with Michelle William's haunting monologue or the song that kicks in right after (which is "Parachutes" by Jenn Grant, if you're curious). Anyway, Williams and Seth Rogen are adorable as two marrieds whose lives hit a snag when Williams's character falls for a handsome new neighbor played by Luke Kirby. Directed by Sarah Polley, the film also stars Sarah Silverman, so we can hope the inevitable heartbreak will be balanced out by humor.
CHEERFUL WEATHER FOR THE WEDDING
Downton Abbey fans should put this film on their "to watch" lists. On the day of her wedding in 1932, unhappy bride-to-be Dolly (British up-and-comer Felicity Jones) sequesters herself in her room with a bottle of rum while her mother (Downtown Abbey matriarch Elizabeth McGovern) tries her best to ensure that the show will go on. So, yeah–the weather may be about the only cheerful aspect of this wedding.
REVENGE FOR JOLLY
Jolly is Harry's murdered dog, and Harry (perhaps understandably) is out for bloody, bloody revenge. But this movie from first-time director Chadd Harbold isn't exactly like Kill Bill. Featuring SNL players Kristen Wiig and Bobby Moynihan, along with Elijah Wood, Adam Brody and Ryan Phillippe, this revenge flick should be bloody funny.
SUPPORTING CHARACTERS
You may have seen Alex Karpovsky in Lena Dunham's Tiny Furniture or her new HBO show Girls. In Supporting Characters, he plays one-half of a film editing duo who falls for the movie's star. Lena Dunham makes a brief appearance and we're starting to think that anything she touches has the potential to turn into relatable-comedy gold, so this could be one to watch out for. Plus, it's billed as a "masculine romantic comedy," which I think we'd have to see to believe.
FRANCOPHRENIA (OR DON'T KILL ME, I KNOW WHERE THE BABY IS)
So remember when James Franco had that recurring role on General Hospital and everyone wondered why? Though we may never truly understand, part of the answer lies in this experimental psychological thriller. Franco brought along a film crew to his soap gig, and this behind-the-scenes footage has been used to create a new narrative focusing on the actor's paranoia as he straddles the lines between James Franco the performing artist, Franco the General Hospital character and James Franco the movie star. Confused yet? Probably. But that's what makes it so intriguing.