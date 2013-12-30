The Year in Fashion: 13 Major Trends From 2013

It seems like only yesterday that we were popping bottles of Champagne on December 31, 2012, preparing to toast the year ahead. While 2013 maybe seem to have passed in the blink of an eye, the year was undoubtedly packed with some pretty major events in terms of politics, entertainment, media, and science.

For those keeping track, 2013 was also a pretty big year for fashion. Between the game of musical chairs played by some of the industry’s heavy-hitters (Marc Jacobs exiting Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquiere taking his place, Reed Krakoff leaving Coach, Jeremy Scott in at Moschino), big promotions (Anna Wintour named Artistic Director of Conde Nast), and curious partnerships (John Galliano taking up residence at Oscar de la Renta‘s studio), the year was definitely one to remember.

Throughout 2013, we also saw the emergence of some interesting trends including the shocking prevalence of cotton-candy pink, midriff-baring crop tops, coats that look like they belong to our dads, and the first real grunge redux we’ve seen since the ’90s.

While it wasn’t easy to narrow down our favorites, we managed to highlight 13 trends that really made a splash this year, as evidenced by their presence on the runway, on the street, and in the stores.

