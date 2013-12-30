The Year in Fashion: 13 Major Trends From 2013

It seems like only yesterday that we were popping bottles of Champagne on December 31, 2012, preparing to toast the year ahead. While 2013 maybe seem to have passed in the blink of an eye, the year was undoubtedly packed with some pretty major events in terms of politics, entertainment, media, and science.
For those keeping track, 2013 was also a pretty big year for fashion. Between the game of musical chairs played by some of the industry’s heavy-hitters (Marc Jacobs exiting Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquiere taking his place, Reed Krakoff leaving Coach, Jeremy Scott in at Moschino), big promotions (Anna Wintour named Artistic Director of Conde Nast), and curious partnerships (John Galliano taking up residence at Oscar de la Renta‘s studio), the year was definitely one to remember.
Throughout 2013, we also saw the emergence of some interesting trends including the shocking prevalence of cotton-candy pink, midriff-baring crop tops, coats that look like they belong to our dads, and the first real grunge redux we’ve seen since the ’90s.
While it wasn’t easy to narrow down our favorites, we managed to highlight 13 trends that really made a splash this year, as evidenced by their presence on the runway, on the street, and in the stores.
Without further ado, click though the gallery to look back at the year in fashion with 13 major trends from 2013!
Grunge redux.
This year had us reaching for flannel, babydoll dresses, and florals because grunge was back in a big way. Yes, the fashion side of the iconic ’90s movement spurred by Seattle rockers and slackers made waves on both spring and fall 2013 runways with designers such as Phillip Lim, Dries Van Noten (left), Hedi Slimane for Saint Laurent, and Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy putting their own spin on grungy staples.
3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2013
Stripes, stripes, stripes.
Whether skinny or super-thick, stripes emerged as one of the biggest trends of the year. Largely shown on both the top and the bottom, graphic lines proved to be surprisingly chic and flattering—yes, even horizontal versions on well-cut silhouettes.
Dolce and Gabbana Spring 2013
Jonathan Saunders Spring 2013
Pale pink.
We were floored when it came to the sheer number of looks throughout the year that featured shades of pink. In fact, pale pink winter coats became the one thing that most fashion-lovers never knew they wanted, spurred by Carven's chic take on the shade.
Dresses, fur, suits, and basic sportswear were all interpreted using the color, with many designers counterbalancing its sweetness with innovative, modern silhouettes.
Carven Fall 2013
Roksanda Illincic Fall 2013
Chic Sweatshirts.
The luxe sweatshirt trend we first came to know in 2012 didn't go anywhere in 2013, with designers such as Kenzo, Karen Walker, Rebecca Minkoff, and Matthew Williamson showcasing their own versions often paired by paired with swingy skirts or skinny trousers.
Kenzo Fall 2013
Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2013
All White Everything.
Despite hackneyed fashion rules, white was a major force on both spring and fall runways, with designers showcasing head-to-toe looks using modern separates in varying shades of stark, ivory, and cream.
Jil Sander Spring 2013
Ruffles.
Cascading hemlines, collars, sleeves, shoulder detailing, and everything in between received flouncy, feminine treatment on Spring 2013 runways, and managed to stick around all year.
Balenciaga Spring 2013
Sheer.
Another 2012 trend that stuck around (and isn't going anywhere in 2014, either!) was strategically-placed peek-a-boo panels or floaty see-through skirts, which proved that sheer doesn't mean shocking, but rather, chic.
Temperley London Spring 2013
Christopher Kane Spring 2013
High boots.
For the past few years, it seems women have bypassed tall heeled boots in favor of more modern-feeling booties, but that changed in 2013. Scores of designers breathed new life into structured to-the-knee-high and thigh-high boots decked with chunky heels, often pairing them with swingy mini skirts and dresses and oversized tops.
H&M Fall 2013
3.1 Phillip Lim Fall 2013
Ladylike crop tops.
This incredibly divisive trend was everywhere in 2013, much to everyone’s utter dismay or utter delight—there seemed to be no in between. While belly-button baring looks were best left to to sartorial daredevils like Rihanna and Miley Cyrus, chic crops—ones that revealed only a slice of one's ribcage area when paired with high-waisted bottoms—were all over runways, red carpets, and streets during fashion week.
Balenciaga Spring 2013
Oversize coats.
Not merely a bit loose, 2013's overcoats were drastically oversized, with dropped shoulders, extra-long cuffs, and large lapels.
Giambattista Valli Fall 2013
Stella McCartney Fall 2013
Richard Nicholl Fall 2013
Leather.
Last year's major leather trend stuck around in 2013, and we saw it applied on both fall runways (slouchy trousers, jackets, and coats) and—somewhat surprisingly— warm-weather spring silhouettes like boxy voluminous tops, baggy shorts, and swingy miniskirts.
Christian Siriano Fall 2013
3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 2013
Checkered and grid prints.
Squares were the name of the game this year, as several designers seemed to have taken inspiration from chess boards, graph paper, and Nascar flags with checkered motifs and grid prints.
Louis Vuitton Spring 2013