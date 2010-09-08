Top Chef: ‘Just Desserts’ Judge Talks Sweet Recipes And How Sugar And Drama Don’t Mix



Danielle Kyrillos. Photo courtesy of Bravo TV

After seasons of watching most chefs suffer at the hands of an unwieldy wedding cake, souffle or beignet, Top Chef took note and invited some seasoned pastry people in to show them how it’s done and Top Chef: Just Desserts was born. Danielle Kyrillos, Ed-at-Large of Daily Candy, and on-camera foodie is judging the sweet show. We chatted with the charming New Yorker and got to know about this girl with a sweet tooth’s sugary back-story, her diet tips (hint: she doesn’t really have any) and some hints for the season of Top Chef: Just Desserts premiering on Bravo September 15. Don’t forget to read on for her amazing dessert recipes!

Tell me about the place food and especially desserts had for you as a child?

Desserts are so nostalgic because they play such a big part of our childhoods. I think of birthday cakes and baking with my mom and grandma. I come from a long line of bakers, and my mom is a little nuts and she pretended like the pie recipes from my great grandmother were top secret. Whether it’s a coconut or strawberry pie, it was in this shroud off secrecy. So many of us have memories of baking with parents or grandparents.

Danielle cooking as a child

You write on a range of topics for Daily Candy what are some of the most interesting subjects to you?

For more than eight years, I have been uncovering sweet finds what makes things more colorful. I love discovering things with a story behind them or finding people who make something passionately or from the heart because they felt it was their life’s mission. Most of my favorites are food related. Whats been great about Daily Candy is that before, people making jewelry or cookies in their homes would only have a small audience, but now with online you can have a huge audience, so exposing artisanal mom and pop cake makers and gelato makers has been great.

Desserts have been a thorn in many of the cheftestants’ sides on Top Chef. What do you think differentiates a great chef from a great pastry chef?

One of our cheftestants Morgan said a savory chef can do a mediocre dessert but pastry chefs can do a great savory dish too. Savory chefs are used to being the person in charge their name is on the door. They ignore dessert; its someone elses job. You can do a lot of tinkering as a savory chef. Pastry is an art and science. If you dont have your recipes or you overwork the flour or any number of technicalities, you fail. Pastry is so precise. Were so excited about the show because pastry chefs have long played second fiddle. My co-host Johnny Iuzzini said they dont design a kitchen thinking what does a pastry chef need? But dessert is the last memory of a meal, the kiss goodbye.

If youre watching your waistline but are in need of some sweetness, what are your go-tos?

This is optimistic thinking: desserts are supposed to be delicious and indulgent, but its better to have one great bit than something diet. I believe in bites that count. Fruits and nuts and things with honey are a great idea but are they going to satisfy the craving? Always look for the homemade; its always better than processed even if its indulgent.

What are some of your favorite dessert spots anywhere?

The bakeries of Chinatown. I love Asian sweets and an egg custard roll is probably 80 cents in any Chinatown bakery, and it’s just yummy and rich and gooey and warm. Little Owl in the West Village also – their raspberry beignet with a little Nutella. One is just what you need to end a great meal. Sometimes having a nice cocktail or after dinner drink is a great dessert, and there are so many artfully made cocktails these days that end a meal on a great note.

Do you get a chance to bake often? Is it a relaxing practice for you or more of a job?

Its the most relaxing time because your mind goes free, and you know what youre doing well enough that its just something to keep your hands busy. My husband says the only time hes relaxed is when he’s cooking, and thats how I feel about pies. We love to entertain, and when your friends ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ its the best feeling; its a way to tell people you love them. Going to the farmers market on Saturday and coming home and putting on music its like my yoga.

Any hints for the season of Just Desserts?

Well, sugar makes people emotional and kind of crazy. Its really dramatic a lot happens and I think we can blame it on the sugar. The challenges are rigorous and spectacular to see. I dont know how much I can say, but maybe the end product isnt something on a plate but something you can wear? The cheftestants were amazing. Pastry chefs need time, their recipes and control, and this show takes all of that away, so the pressure they’re under can bubble to the surface and it definitely caused some drama.

And onto Danielle’s just desserts…

Whoopie Pie Cake



Photo:iStock

Super simple to make and to serve, this slightly more refined take on the childhood classic is just the right thing to make for a party or to take when youre asked to bring dessert. It travels well, and all you have to do to present it is cut it into squares that people will pick up and eat with their hands. My mom and I have been making this one for almost 30 years, evolving it from a really old church cookbook recipe.

Ingredients:

Cake:

2 cups water

1 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons vinegar

cup cocoa

3 cups flour

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 cups sugar

2 tablespoons baking soda

Filling:

1 pound cream cheese (2 boxes)

2 eggs

12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips or pieces. I like to roughly chop up a few really fancy chocolate bars, like from Vosges. You can do a mix of both if you like, as long as you end up with about 12 ounces.

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9×13 pan. (I smear the pan with the end of a stick of butter.) In a medium bowl, mix together cream cheese and eggs really well with a great big fork and set aside. In a large bowl, mix up all the cake ingredients. You can do this with a mixer, but its not necessary. I like to stir it up with a wooden spoon. Make sure all dry ingredients are well-incorporated.

Pour and spread 1/3 of the cake batter into the pan. Dot it with the cream cheese mixture. You can use a spoon or your hands, just roughly spread out all the cheese onto the batter. Sprinkle with the chocolate pieces. Cover with remaining batter and bake for 45 minutes to an hour (ovens vary wildly!) until a test toothpick comes out clean. The top will be lumpy, dont worry. Allow to cool completely, cut into hearty squares, stack on a big plate or tray, and watch the crowd go wild!

Any Kind of Fruit Cobbler



Photo: iStock

This is the easiest, most scrumptious way to show off whatever fruit is in season. In spring, that might be strawberries and rhubarb. In summer, peaches and blueberries shine. Autumn brings apples and pears. The idea is to let the beautiful fresh fruit do the hard work and make you look good!

Ingredients:

Fruit:

About 6 cups of cut fruit – (I like to leave skins on. Remove any bad bruises, brown spots or other blemishes. Cut or slice roughly into just-bigger-than-bite-sized pieces. Keep it easy!)

About to 1/3 cup brown or white sugar – (Brown gives an earthier taste but works nicely.)

1 tablespoon flour

Dough:

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt (heaping)

1 tablespoon sugar (heaping)

5 tablespoons cold butter

Just less than 1 cup milk (whole milk is best but use whatever you have)

Chopped almonds if you like

Oats if you like

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease a deep 9 pie plate, or a deep 8 square pan. If all you have is a 9 by 13 pan, you can use that, the dessert will just be a little thinner and more spread out. After youve cut up the fruit, put it in a large bowl and sprinkle the sugar and flour over it. Stir so the fruit juices incorporate the dry stuff. This will help it thicken. Stick in the fridge.

Now time for the dough: mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl. You can add almonds and/or cup oats for texture if you feel like it.

Cut the butter into cubes and mix in with your hands or if youre fancy, a pastry cutter. You can also use two knives. It will form clusters. Get it all mixed up and then add the milk. Add milk until its a moist, crumbly mixture shouldnt be too, too wet.

Press the dough into the pan, spreading it to cover the bottom evenly. Pour the fruit on top and bake for about 30 minutes, until bubbly.

Serve right from the oven, or re-heat just before serving. I like to serve a square in a bowl with a wee scoop of very good vanilla ice cream.

Bon Appetit!