Our Top 9 Fashion Snaps Of The Week

Wow, what a week it’s been! Time has flown by but certainly not without some drama, gossip and obviously insane outfits. With the next installment of Fashion Snaps, we review everything from celebs baring all to bunnies. With the first weekend of Coachella under our belts, there’s definitely a lot to reflect on as well.
There have been ripped tights, top hats and clearly some feathers worn by some of the biggest Hollywood hitters today. Clearly, we couldn’t resist discussing one of the biggest trends evident amongst all the celebs (and their stylists – let’s be real). The weather has been a little more fickle this week, but some of our bloggers are pulling out insane looks regardless, leaving us feeling completely inspired for our weekend attire – Coachella or no Coachella.
It wouldn’t be a Friday Fashion Snaps without a couple surprises, so be sure to click through the slideshow to see a couple wild cards we just couldn’t resist. There were just so many to pick from this week, we couldn’t include them all, tell us your top picks in the comment section below!
Dossier Journal shows us how to accessorize full throttle in one of their latest fashion spreads entitled 'Her Name Is Not Given.'
Helloooo Navajo and bohemian chic. Seems like all the celebs are pulling out their fringes and feather accessories this year for Coachella -- see Vanessa Hudgens above for reference.
We love maxi skirts, but some days pants are way more practical or comfortable. We're obsessed with the outfit combo from We Wore What. Check out that neck pin!
Maria Menounos was in good company for Allure's upcoming issue promoting positive perspectives on realistic body images.
This photo of Elettra Wiedemann in her Prabal Gurung digs (courtesy of StreetPeeper!) definitely wins our Street Style Snap of the week. Those pants are to-die!
All this amazing weather has us wanting to get crafty again. Our favorite DIY go-to, I Spy DIY clearly is our first stop. Needless to say, we were super stoked to find out about the launch of her book this week! Congrats!
It's time to pull out those crop tops, ladies. Don't be mistaken, this isn't an opportunity to resort back to your Saved By The Bell outfit, no, think more girly and feminine. One of latest favorite discoveries, Instinto de Vestir does it best.
Weeping can be heard around the world with the news that Karlie Kloss, model du jour, has allegedly snagged a new man, Sam Bradford who is the Quarterback for the St. Louis Rams. Not too shabby -- either one of you.
With the recent buzz about the billion dollar purchase of Instagram by Facebook, it's interesting to already see the integration of the app by some of fashion's finest. Photographer Nick Knight just released his first ever fully staged Instagram photoshoot. We have to admit, we're digging it -- a lot. Also, we now want a pet bunny.