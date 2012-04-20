Our Top 9 Fashion Snaps Of The Week

Wow, what a week it’s been! Time has flown by but certainly not without some drama, gossip and obviously insane outfits. With the next installment of Fashion Snaps, we review everything from celebs baring all to bunnies. With the first weekend of Coachella under our belts, there’s definitely a lot to reflect on as well.

There have been ripped tights, top hats and clearly some feathers worn by some of the biggest Hollywood hitters today. Clearly, we couldn’t resist discussing one of the biggest trends evident amongst all the celebs (and their stylists – let’s be real). The weather has been a little more fickle this week, but some of our bloggers are pulling out insane looks regardless, leaving us feeling completely inspired for our weekend attire – Coachella or no Coachella.

It wouldn’t be a Friday Fashion Snaps without a couple surprises, so be sure to click through the slideshow to see a couple wild cards we just couldn’t resist. There were just so many to pick from this week, we couldn’t include them all, tell us your top picks in the comment section below!