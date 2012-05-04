It’s Here… The Top 9 Fashion Snaps Of The Week

Well, it’s been quite the week. It seems like everyone — especially the fashion folk — are itching for this last bit of winter to be shaken off. (I mean, enough is enough, even we’re tired of wearing coats, and that’s saying something considering our affinity for outerwear).
With that, we saw a lot of interesting happenings in the blogosphere. Between Kate Upton doing her best version of the “Cat Daddy” for Terry Richardson and the lovely Leandra from Man Repeller (taking a stand of all music lovers everywhere) parodying Lana Del Rey in her spoof video, we definitely had a lot to work with.
Then, let’s definitely not forget the lucky ones who aren’t located in this dreary NYC and are already enjoying the beautiful weather allowing us to live vicariously through them – and their wardrobes. We love seeing how all these retro trends are being reinterpreted! Between polka dots and 1970s scarves, we love seeing some of our old favorites being updated in new and innovative ways (and that’s putting it lightly).
See for yourself and click through the slideshow of our top nine fashion snaps of the week. Don’t forget to register as a user to share your own in your streaming profile page!
Kate Upton made of a lot of noise with her version of the "Cat Daddy" dance on Terry Richardson's blog this week. Meow.
This might be our top Instagram pic of the week. We're beyond obsessed with the pixelated 1960s inspired shift worn by Bethany from Misplaced Sequins. We basically want to fly down to Texas to snatch it from her.
She's baaackkk. Amanda Brooks caused quite the stir when she abruptly left her post at Barneys. Welp, she's heading to the country and recapping her experiences and inspirations on her blog, I Love Your Style, which had been on hiatus. Welcome back Amanda!
Photo:
NYMag/
We're always looking for new tunes to be blasted in the office, courtesy of GrandLife, they're curating some sick new playlists by some of our favorite it-kids and musicians around. This week we're getting down to the music shared from Tennessee Thomas from the Like. Amaze!
We love a crochet especially when it's worn in an updated way. We love the play with texture as displayed by Could I Have That!
Hello polka dots! There's nothing we love more than a little humor in style. We love this preppy play on print in Sorelle In Style -- so cute!
OK, we're definitely on team Leandra for this one. We were bent over laughing our tails off when we checked out her spoof video of Lana Del Rey on her blog, Man Repeller. Well done Leandra, well done.
We don't know about you, but we love Catt Sadler from E! News. She's so adorable and now she's taking us along for the ride in her new tumblr, Catt Tales. Score!
There's nothing like being oh-so retro. But, in this awesome blog, Grease and Glamour, we get to see a neat, new way of wearing a beloved look with printed denim and a simple t-shirt.