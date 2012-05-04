It’s Here… The Top 9 Fashion Snaps Of The Week

Well, it’s been quite the week. It seems like everyone — especially the fashion folk — are itching for this last bit of winter to be shaken off. (I mean, enough is enough, even we’re tired of wearing coats, and that’s saying something considering our affinity for outerwear).

With that, we saw a lot of interesting happenings in the blogosphere. Between Kate Upton doing her best version of the “Cat Daddy” for Terry Richardson and the lovely Leandra from Man Repeller (taking a stand of all music lovers everywhere) parodying Lana Del Rey in her spoof video, we definitely had a lot to work with.

Then, let’s definitely not forget the lucky ones who aren’t located in this dreary NYC and are already enjoying the beautiful weather allowing us to live vicariously through them – and their wardrobes. We love seeing how all these retro trends are being reinterpreted! Between polka dots and 1970s scarves, we love seeing some of our old favorites being updated in new and innovative ways (and that’s putting it lightly).

