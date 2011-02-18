Top 8 Songs From The New York Runways, Fall 2011

A Fashion Week runway show is nothing without a great soundtrackthe songs a designer chooses not only have to compliment the clothes, but also must help to set the mood and help tell the collection’s story. New York Fashion Week came to an end yesterday, and we can’t stop talking about all of the amazing things we saw and heard. Here are some of the songs we couldn’t wait to add to our iTunes libraries as soon as we arrived home from Milk or Lincoln Center, including one or two that I haven’t been able to stop singing to myself since I heard them during the shows.

Cut Copy Need You Now, at Diane von Furstenberg

I had a feeling that this Cut Copy single would accompany a runway show or two this season since the band’s newest album, Zonoscope, was released just days before Fashion Week started. Well, I’m glad DVF scooped it up, because it’s a good one.

Florence + The Machine Addicted to Love, at Prabal Gurung



With a collection primarily inspired by heartbreak, Prabal Gurung chose a few anti-love anthems to score his Fall 2011 show. This cover of Robert Palmer’s Addicted to Love helped to set a powerful mood as the models started to walk down the runway, and I honestly haven’t been able to get it out of my head since the show last weekend. This tune was immediately followed by another of my favorites from the week, Portishead’s Airbus Reconstruction.

PJ Harvey Down by the Water, at Vena Cava



Vena Cava’s ’90s-inspired show sent waves of nostalgia through the Milk Studios audienceespecially with their hand-made ‘zine that was included in the gift bags and this angsty PJ Harvey song suited both the clothing and the mood perfectly.

Prodigy Breathe, at Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang’s soundtracks are always as impressive as his collections, and sending his dark, strong looks down the runway to a series of Prodigy songs was nothing short of brilliant. Joseph Altuzarra also played Prodigy at his showthe song Firestarter, specifically. Considering how these two are among the coolest kids in the industry, I’m willing to bet that Prodigy will start going back into heavy rotation at nightspots in New York City and beyond.

Marilyn Manson The Beautiful People, at Marc Jacobs

OK, so maybe I have a thing for mid-’90s alternative metal tunes. At first I thought it was odd that Jacobs would send his fitted, feminine collectionwhich featured polka-dots, paillettes and lacedown the runway to Marilyn Manson, but after I watched a full video of the show, I realized that it totally worked. The man knows what he’s doing!

Led Zeppelin Bron-Y-Aur Stomp, at Rodarte

The Mulleavy sisters took us on a trip to the prairie for Fall 2011, so it’s only fitting that the show’s soundtrack featured some twangy, country-inspired songs, including this one by Led Zeppelin.

Bob Dylan Subterranean Homesick Blues, at Rag & Bone



Thom Yorke is a huge fan of Rag & Bone (he and I have that in common!) and he once again mixed the show’s soundtrack. Twist by Thom Yorke and Nigel Godrich served as the main score, but this Bob Dylan jam played as the girls took their finale walks.

White Lies Death, at Jason Wu

I was blown away by how beautifully elegant Jason Wu’s Versailles-inspired Fall 2011 collection was, and this song perfectly complimented the models’ strong, confident finale walks. Between the soundtrack, the sparkle of the Swarovski crystals and the movement of Wu’s feathered and chiffon dresses, the show was a feast for both the eyes and the ears.



Bonus: LCD Soundsystem I Can Change, the official pre-show soundtrack

So I didn’t actually hear this song during any of the runways, but I recall every pre-show DJ at both Milk Studios and Lincoln Center playing I Can Change in the moments when people were taking their seats and waiting for the shows to start. This LCD Soundsystem tune was part of the Altuzarra soundtrack last season, so I guess the other designers are just taking a cue from one of New York’s biggest tastemakers.