Channel Kate Moss’ Killer Music Festival Style

Kate Moss is hands-down the queen when it comes to cool music festival looks. Although the tunes are always most important part of these events, the fashions we see each year have us yearning for more — especially hers.

Sadly, our beloved festival fashion “it” girl, will not be making an appearance at Coachella this year. (Banned? Sounds like a vicious rumor to us.) That’s why we couldn’t help but reminisce over all the effortlessly chic festival fashions she’s graced us with over the years.

Well, hold onto your leather jacket and wellie boots, because these pieces can make even the most conservative fashionista want to throw on some fringe and go running around in the mud. Love Kate’s carefree London girl style? Crib these six looks from the slideshow above and start taking some serious notes for your closet.

