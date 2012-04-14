Only someone as cool as Kate Moss could pull off this many effortless festival styles.
Channel Kate Moss’ Killer Music Festival Style

Channel Kate Moss’ Killer Music Festival Style

Katherine Lorini
Channel Kate Moss’ Killer Music Festival Style
Kate Moss is hands-down the queen when it comes to cool music festival looks. Although the tunes are always most important part of these events, the fashions we see each year have us yearning for more — especially hers.

Sadly, our beloved festival fashion “it” girl, will not be making an appearance at Coachella this year. (Banned? Sounds like a vicious rumor to us.)  That’s why we couldn’t help but reminisce over all the effortlessly chic festival fashions she’s graced us with over the years.

Well, hold onto your  leather jacket and wellie boots, because these pieces can make even the most conservative fashionista want to throw on some fringe and go running around in the mud. Love Kate’s carefree London girl style? Crib these six looks from the slideshow above and start taking some serious notes for your closet.

Looking for fashion advice on what to wear to YOUR next concert or festival event? Post a comment below or add it to our Advice section where experts and community members can weigh in!

1 of 7

Forget pretty sundresses and and over-the-top outfits. When it comes to
Kate Moss' music festival style, it's all about cool basics and smart
(yet chic) weather essentials.

Photo: REUTERS/REUTERS

Such a great combination -- micro mini shorts and Hunter wellies

Photo: Anthony Devlin / Rex Features/Anthony Devlin / Rex Features

This leather jacket is a timeless staple item for any music festival

Photo: Brian Rasic / Rex Features/Brian Rasic / Rex Features

This intricate vest can make even the muddiest girl look great

We love her cross-body leather bag; the heart applique gives it the perfect edge

Ripped mesh tights really pull this look together

Photo: Barcroft/Fame Pictures/Barcroft/Fame Pictures

We always love a great poncho/fur combonation

Photo: David McHugh / Rex Features/David McHugh / Rex Features

