Top 5 Fashion Tweets Of The Week

JohnJannuzzi said it best in his Top 10 Tips on Tweeting Like A Fashion Pro — “We’re scrolling throughTwitter on our smart phones when we’re on the move to stay on top of fashion news and see what all of our favorite fashion personalities are up to.” We atStyleCastercouldn’t agree more. While we run from preview to event to after-party we’re always checking our phones to stay on top of things — and what better way than Twitter?

We thought we’d help you out and round-up the top 5 fashion tweets from this week. We fashionfolk tweet not only about fashion, but also daily rantings and even the occasional funny!

Click through the slideshow above for thebest tweets from our favorite fashion personalities!

PS- For the best in fashion tweets, follow us on@StyleCaster.