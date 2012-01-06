StyleCaster
Share

Top 5 Fashion Tweets Of The Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

Top 5 Fashion Tweets Of The Week

Laurel Pinson
by
Top 5 Fashion Tweets Of The Week
5 Start slideshow

JohnJannuzzi said it best in his Top 10 Tips on Tweeting Like A Fashion Pro — “We’re scrolling throughTwitter on our smart phones when we’re on the move to stay on top of fashion news and see what all of our favorite fashion personalities are up to.” We atStyleCastercouldn’t agree more. While we run from preview to event to after-party we’re always checking our phones to stay on top of things — and what better way than Twitter?

We thought we’d help you out and round-up the top 5 fashion tweets from this week. We fashionfolk tweet not only about fashion, but also daily rantings and even the occasional funny!

Click through the slideshow above for thebest tweets from our favorite fashion personalities!

PS- For the best in fashion tweets, follow us on@StyleCaster.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

@Bergdorfs your office sounds spectacular!

@dkny always has the best behind-the-scenes tweets of the life of a PR girl.

We heard @simondoonan's new book was hysterical, but this just proves it!

@LuckyMagazine knew exactly how we felt on our first day back. #RealTalk

We spend a good amount of time laughing @carlscrush's tweets every day.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Opening Ceremony Gets Deep With Patrik Ervell

Opening Ceremony Gets Deep With Patrik Ervell

Promoted Stories

share