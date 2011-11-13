Top 5 Names For Julia Restoin-Roitfeld’s New Baby

Looks like fashion will be welcoming it’s newest addition to the royal family. Julia Restoin-Roitfeld announced just the other day that she is already three months preggers with boyfriend, Robert Kojnic. We’re dying to know what the nursery decorations will be — we’re thinking statement black-and-white or perhaps French provincial? Whatever direction the parents-to-be decide, it’s definite that it will be chic, with a capital “C.”

Buzz is that Granny Carine refuses to be called Grandma — she will be referred to as Madame. (As if that’s not difficult for a toddler to pronounce or anything.) In any event, we’re sure that the grandma-in-waiting will be stocking up on enough designer baby clothes just about any new mom would salivate over.

We can’t wait to hear if it’s a boy or girl, and in anticipation of finding out the exciting news, we’ve listed our top 5 names for this babe (in swaddling Dior no doubt) who we’re pretty sure will be coming out of the womb posing in head-to-toe Tom Ford and sporting major sunglasses.

1. Courtney: to be abbreviated as CoCo. You catch our drift…

2. Thomas: Named after who we’re sure will be a godfather or some sort of cool uncle.

3. Diana: Named after the epic Vogue editor-in-chief. You KNOW the name Anna will not be coming anywhere near this kid.

4. Alexander: RIP McQueen!

5. Penelope: After one of our fav 60s models, Penelope Tree. We also just think it’s a super cute name.

Photo by Sipa

