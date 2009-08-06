Top 5 Fashion Moments in Hughes’ Films

1. Pretty in Pink (1986)

As Andie Walsh, Molly Ringwald taught us all that DIY was A-OK and that having money isn’t what makes you fashionable. She was also remarkably ahead of the curve with her cut-out shoulders. Meanwhile, we wouldn’t bat an eye if we saw Ducky walking around Williamsburg or the Lower East Side.

2. Weird Science (1985)

Kelly LeBrock made everyone’s jaw drop as Lisa, plus, this is an American Apparel ad in the making.

3. The Breakfast Club (1985)

When this group of mismatched teens got together, it wasn’t just their personalities that clashed, their styles did too. We will never forgive Judd Nelson for turning us on to “bad boys,” or for making us think cut-off gloves are okay. Also, expect to see varsity jackets like the one Emilio Estevez sports come fall– Kanye’s already doing it.

4. Sixteen Candles (1984)

Nothing captures the innocence of a high-school crush like Samantha’s pink confection. No, not the cake. Plus, we’re still in love with Jake Ryan’s perfect plaids and tight cords.

5. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Sloane’s white leather fringe jacket made us swoon from the first moment we saw it, but the hidden gem here really is Cameron’s hockey jersey. Bueller took the spotlight, but we always liked the shy friend in the back and while a leopard print sweater vest would not get you into a Vogue party, a hockey jersey just might. Was that Sean Avery?