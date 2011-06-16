Top 5 Lady Gaga Looks Worthy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

As if Lady Gaga’s meat dress that she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards wasn’t gross enough, the dress has been preserved by taxidermists so that it can go on display at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the “Women Who Rock” exhibit.

While Lady Gaga does certainly rock, couldn’t the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have picked a less disgusting and more statement-making dress that she’s worn? From her collaborations with Armani and AlexanderMcQueen to her pretending to be a galaxy, Lady Gaga has donned plenty of ensembles that won’t attract flies and comparisons to beef jerky.

We’ve picked five of Lady Gaga’s most rocking looks that we believe are more than worthy of a Hall of Fame display. Which of Mother Monster’s famous ensembles would you want to see at the “Women Who Rock” exhibit?