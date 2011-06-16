Top 5 Lady Gaga Looks Worthy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

As if Lady Gaga’s meat dress that she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards wasn’t gross enough, the dress has been preserved by taxidermists so that it can go on display at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the “Women Who Rock” exhibit.
While Lady Gaga does certainly rock, couldn’t the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have picked a less disgusting and more statement-making dress that she’s worn? From her collaborations with Armani and AlexanderMcQueen to her pretending to be a galaxy, Lady Gaga has donned plenty of ensembles that won’t attract flies and comparisons to beef jerky.
We’ve picked five of Lady Gaga’s most rocking looks that we believe are more than worthy of a Hall of Fame display. Which of Mother Monster’s famous ensembles would you want to see at the “Women Who Rock” exhibit?
Lady Gaga's most recent red-carpet spectacle for the 2011 CFDA Awards was another of her custom collaborations with Mugler creative director and personal friend Nicola Formichetti. Fierce!
For her Vanity Fair exposé, Lady Gaga donned a gorgeous piece by Alexander McQueen. If this look wouldn't make the cut, her Spring 2010 McQueen getup from the Bad Romance videocomplete with the infamous armadillo heelscertainly should.
Lady Gaga's relationship with Nicola Formichetti also gave her the opportunity to walk in the Thierry Mugler runway show in Paris, where she proceeded to out-strut most of the models.
The Monster Ball Tour featured countless one-of-a-kind costumes created by the Haus of Gaga, each one a work of art in its own right.
Giorgio Armani created this custom galaxy dress for Lady Gaga to wear to the Grammys. Perhaps this should have foreshadowed the Born This Way alien phase she would go through later?