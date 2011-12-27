The Top 5 Cities To Find A Date

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and we’re sure a hefty amount of us haven’t lined up their midnight kiss yet (the thought of swapping spit with a complete stranger is way too gross for us — we’re trying to start 2012 classy). So, in the hopes of finding a date last minute The Daily Beast has rounded up the top 25 cities to find a date in America.

This couldn’t be more beneficial! Along with giving us the top twenty- five cities it also gives us the percentage of single men and women, the single person median salary (we avoid gold-diggers at all costs, literally), the average movie ticket (how first date conscious of you) and the well-being score. Without further ado we give you the top 5 cities in America where you should find a date:

Minneapolis, MN

Austin, TX

Lincoln, NE

Gainesville, FL

Atlanta, GA

Unfortunately for us, we work in the heart of New York City and not as lucky as those who live in the cities above. While our movie tickets are higher and our well-being score is much lower (we’re sure of that one) we hope that you’re out there finding dates and smooching your way into 2012!

Photo via The Daily Beast