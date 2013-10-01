Top 25 Food Blogs To Bookmark Now

There is truly no better way to lose a few hours that browsing ridiculously amazing food blogs. Yes, we have a serious thing for all things food, can you blame us?

In an effort to cut down on the time you spend searching for the best recipes, food inspiration, and cooking tips, we’ve put together a list of the top 25 food blogs that you need to bookmark now. We’ve taken into account amazing original content, loyal social followings, and most importantly creativity and amazing original photography, when putting together this comprehensive list. From the web designer by day, gluten-free pastry chef by night to the blogger dedicated to providing the best recipes that you can create yourself at home for $5 and under, there is something on this list for everyone.

Have a favorite or did we miss someone? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

MORE:

Top 25 Travel Blogs

7 Home Decor Trends Inspired by the Runway