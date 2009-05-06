The Times online has named their top 20 fashion Twitters. Here’s the top 5:

1. Chic in Paris: twitter.com/chicinparis

Susan Tabak is a veteran style reporter who puts her contemporaries to shame on Twitter. Based in New York the author regularly reports gossip from parties, catwalks and even posted a picture of the diamond (we assume) earrings – a gift from her husband for their 25th wedding anniversary.

Sample Tweet: On my way to Chatulle Restaurant in Milan. I have never been before. Omg just David Beckham. He said hi to me. I nearly fainted.

2. Henry Holland: twitter.com/henryholland

Designer Mr Holland, the embodiment of all that is cool, trendy and current in the UK today, uses his Twitter to give readers an insight into his oh-so-now life. Reports from parties, LA restaurants and his shows drop celebrity names and reveal his concerns over a developing Blackberry addiction.

Sample Tweet: Just dancing in an aircraft hanger with Paris and Simon Rex really not much goin on

3. InsideDVF: twitter.com/InsideDVF

Diane Von Furstenburg is arguably the most web-savvy of all the big-name designers, with an active website showing backstage videos from her shows, a blog providing style tips and a ‘fan of the week’. The tweeting is no different.

Sample Tweet: Its official. DVF Fall 09- a dazzling progression of modern seductive nomad women- agree with diana ross’s standing ovation

4. Fake Karl: twitter.com/fakekarl

The clue is in the name – this isn’t Karl Lagerfeld but rather someone imagining what the enigmatic designer would tweet. FakeKarl is in close contact with fakeanna (Wintour, that is)

Sample tweet: Travelling on my Chanel Broomstick. Even the sun is quilted

Second sample tweet: i looked into the mirror today and noticed i had no soul. nevermind

5. Show Studio: twitter.com/SHOWstudio

Show Studio is a fashion website set up by photographer Nick Knight. The Twitter feed has musings from reporters and up-to-the-minute reports and pictures from press days.

Sample tweet: Pressing issues once again today – in an hour or so we’re heading to sample the coquettish delights of Marc Jacob’s Louis Vuitton collection

After reading this list, I’m following approximately 18 more people.