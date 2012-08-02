Our Top 20 Picks from Barneys Warehouse Sale Online

There was much buzz recently around the announcement that Barney’s Warehouse Sale would be headed online. The news is exciting for those who don’t like the idea of digging through crowded racks and facing the wrath of aggressive shoppers dragging clear garbage bags filled with designer shoe boxes.

Barney’s finally (and nonchalantly) launched Early Access to the online Warehouse Sale earlier today, with prices of up to 75% off of designer merchandise we drool over all season. Entrance into the trove of high-fashion goods only asks for you to sign up with an e-mail address. (Unless you had signed up in advance, in which case you should have received an e-mail with a link to the sale.)

You’ll find clothing and accessories from coveted contemporary labels like The Row and Proenza Schouler for a fraction of their original selling prices as well as a selection of chic offerings from the Barneys New York Co-op line.

In honor of one of the fashion world’s best semiannual sales, we have compiled a slideshow of 20 of our favorite picks from this season’s wares: designs that will help you effortlessly breeze through the transition from summer to fall.

Be warned, however, that items are selling out as quickly as new items are being added to the site. It may go against your most rational shopping judgment to snap up that Lanvin dress before you can say 75% off, but it might not still be there in an hour.

Now we just want to know how the online version will compare to the warehouse sale, which will begin later this month on August 23.

Shop the online Warehouse Sale here.

What do you think about Barney’s Warehouse Sale debuting online? Are you as excited to get your shop on as we are?