Check Out 20 Must-See Looks From Milan Fashion Week

Following New York and London’s versions, Milan Fashion Week has come and gone, with designers displaying a solid mix of out-there and wearable collections.
We found ourselves swooning over Salvatore Ferragamo’s leather detailing and Alberta Ferretti’s embellished seahorse-inspired gowns. Even the most traditional designers refreshed their offerings, namely Missoni which put its signature colorful palette on pause, opting for pastel pinks and white.
Jil Sander also made her big return to her namesake line, proving she is still the Queen of Clean, despite the ever-growing competition from other minimalist lines like Celine.
Here are 20 top looks from the week — which is your favorite?
Blumarine showed an ethereal mix of fluttery fabrics and embellishments, interesting motifs and dreamy colors.
Bottega Veneta expertly blurred the line between vintage and modernity with 1940's style dresses transformed into slender silhouettes.
Roberto Cavalli sent signature prints and patterns meshed with 1970s masculine suiting details infused with slight seafaring influences down the runway at Just Cavalli.
Dolce & Gabanna wowed us with its Sicilian-inspired collection featuring woven raffia, bold stripes, and oversized prints. Not to mention, the gigantic earrings that would catch anyone's eye.
Trim tailoring balanced by layered fluidity held court at Emporio Armani.
Etro was packed with prints and patterns fused with bright colors and strong silhouettes.
We could see Anna dello Russo in just about every look sent down Fendi's runway. Playing on optical illusions and geometry matched by an unconventional fusing technique (opposed to typical seaming), the collection tapped early-1960's silhouettes.
If there's one line that knows how to workwith leather, it's Salvatore Ferragamo. Stunning pants in the material as well as motorcycle jackets are sure to be on every It girl's must-have list for the season.
Jil Sander returned to her namesake line after an eight year absence. Full of her signature simplicity, bold colors were used sparingly yet effectively especially in fitted trousers and tailored trench coats.
MaxMara took its girl on a safari this spring. Slouchy, oversized flowing trenches and jumpsuits were especially successful, while animal prints invoked the references on a more literal note.
Leave it to Moschino Cheap and Chic to amp up the volume. Exaggerated color and references took the runway by storm. 1970's influences were abundant, with bell-bottoms and screamingly bright colors were mixed with athletic undertones.
Miuccia Prada once again surprised the fashion fleet with her geisha-inspired footwear, amorphous tailoring and flower-heavy collection.
We didn't see the usual overwhelming presence of bold prints at Emilio Pucci this fashion week, but we loved the fluidity and delicate sheer pieces accented by Eastern motifs.
Donatella Versace put her sizzling sexpot on the open road for spring, incorporating jeans, flirty lingerie-inspired dresses and shorts into the collection.
It's refreshing when a designer takes a lighthearted approach to designing. For Versus, designer Christopher Kane tapped cartoons and childhood games as key references. Can you spot the Twister board in this look?
Naming sea creatures as a key influence, light layers complemented with ultra-embellishments all signaled the ocean at Alberta Ferretti.
Gucci was a girl's dream as bubble gum pink paraded down the runway in sophisticated silhouettes.
Marni displayed mix-and-match prints and colors in loose-fitted separates.
Antonio Marras kept things flirty for spring. Here, we love the cropped, wide-leg trousers that swing with each step.
Missoni shocked when it shed its bright colors and adopted a more subtle approach, displaying whites and lighter shades of pinks, yellows, and blues.
