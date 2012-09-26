Check Out 20 Must-See Looks From Milan Fashion Week

Following New York and London’s versions, Milan Fashion Week has come and gone, with designers displaying a solid mix of out-there and wearable collections.

We found ourselves swooning over Salvatore Ferragamo’s leather detailing and Alberta Ferretti’s embellished seahorse-inspired gowns. Even the most traditional designers refreshed their offerings, namely Missoni which put its signature colorful palette on pause, opting for pastel pinks and white.

Jil Sander also made her big return to her namesake line, proving she is still the Queen of Clean, despite the ever-growing competition from other minimalist lines like Celine.

Here are 20 top looks from the week — which is your favorite?