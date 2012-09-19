The Top 20 Looks From London Fashion Week

We blinked and London Fashion Week was already over. Known for paying less attention to commercialism and more attention to risk-taking, London’s shows amplified the trends we spotted on the spring runway during New York Fashion Week. Across the board, patterns were bold and silhouettes were strong, often featuring exaggerated shoulders and oblong shapes.

Metallics also made a strong showing, as Burberry Prorsum introduced an entirely new sheen palette, displaying spring-ready pastel tones. As always, there was a sense of humor among the collections, as kitschy mottos were splashed across sweatshirts and over-the-top hats were the accessory of choice.

Fall trends such as peplum and mosaic were updated for spring as well, proving their transitional possibilities. Here, we share the top 20 best looks seen during London Fashion Week.