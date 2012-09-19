The Top 20 Looks From London Fashion Week

We blinked and London Fashion Week was already over. Known for paying less attention to commercialism and more attention to risk-taking, London’s shows amplified the trends we spotted on the spring runway during New York Fashion Week. Across the board, patterns were bold and silhouettes were strong, often featuring exaggerated shoulders and oblong shapes.
Metallics also made a strong showing, as Burberry Prorsum introduced an entirely new sheen palette, displaying spring-ready pastel tones. As always, there was a sense of humor among the collections, as kitschy mottos were splashed across sweatshirts and over-the-top hats were the accessory of choice.
Fall trends such as peplum and mosaic were updated for spring as well, proving their transitional possibilities. Here, we share the top 20 best looks seen during London Fashion Week.
From avant-garde to unapologetic, Philip Treacy upped the ante during his Spring 2013 fashion show.
Relaxed volume may be on its way out, but Acne presented a striking version.
We're suckers for a quirky slogan, so we flipped for the tongue-in-cheek mottos and embellished bottoms at Ashish.
We're happy to see a fall staple, the peplum, undergo an update at Antonio Berardi for spring.
Oversized proportions and metallics were the name of the game during Burberry Prorsum's spring collection.
Embellished sheer overlays added interest to ladylike silhouettes at Erdem, and managed to feel both both fresh and reminiscent of the label's past seasons.
In an homage to Jayne Manfield and her untimely death, dresses with cut-outs resembling shattered car windows were both eerie and inspiring at Giles.
Louise Gray incorporated bold patterns and athletic-inspired separates for Spring '13.
John Rocha's spring collection reminded us of Strawberry Shortcake — in the best way possible.
Recycling seemingly found materials, Chrispher Kane manipulated plastic six-pack soda rings into skirts and dresses.
Enlarging tribal motifs, Mary Katrantzou applied her popular prints to bell-shaped midi dresses and prim suiting separates.
Todd Lynn highlighted the power of a strong shoulder during his Spring '13 collection.
There was no shortage of metallic or leather at Mulberry, which interpreted both trends in an early 1970s way.
Making waves with an opening by Lady Gaga and Michael Jackson costumes, Philip Treacy may win best in show — just check out headpieces!
Utilizing peplum to break up busy looks, Peter Pilotto mashed baroque and geometric patterns to produce a collection that was incredibly modern.
Subtle, asymmetric closures and hats that make you look twice, PPQ included pieces for those who are willing to test the waters — and those who are willing to dive right in.
Marios Schwab mixed ethereal fabrics with bohemian references.
While Temperly London displayed a magnitude of adorable dresses, the most successful styles included this column dress and beekeeper-inspired hat.
At Fashion East, sheer and elongated button-downs appeared especially directional when worn under sleeveless blazers of the same pattern.
Matthew Williamson continued to evolve as a print master, displaying landscaped patterns alongside Moroccan-printed athletic shorts.
