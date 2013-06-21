Top 20 Airlines In the World

Let’s face facts: flying isn’t always the most dignified experience. There are a few exceptions to the rule though. Emirates took the top spot at the 2013 edition of the Skytrax World Airline Awards held at the Paris Air Show this week, where the Dubai-based carrier bumped rival Qatar from the top spot, which it had held for two years.

The list is based on more than 18 million customer surveys which measure passenger satisfaction in areas such as check-in, boarding, onboard seat comfort, cabin cleanliness, staff, in-flight dining, and entertainment and covered 200 carriers.

Here’s the top 20 list:

1. Emirates

2. Qatar Airways

3. Singapore Airlines

4. ANA All Nippon Airways

5. Asiana Airlines

6. Cathay Pacific Airways

7. Etihad Airways

8. Garuda Indonesia

9. Turkish Airlines

10. Qantas Airways

11. Lufthansa

12. EVA Air

13.Virgin Australia

14. Malaysia Air

15. Thai Airways

16. Swiss Int’l Air Lines

17. Korean Air

18. Air New Zealand

19. Hainan Airlines

20. Air Canada

Do you agree with the list? Weigh in in the comments below.

