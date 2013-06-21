Let’s face facts: flying isn’t always the most dignified experience. There are a few exceptions to the rule though. Emirates took the top spot at the 2013 edition of the Skytrax World Airline Awards held at the Paris Air Show this week, where the Dubai-based carrier bumped rival Qatar from the top spot, which it had held for two years.
The list is based on more than 18 million customer surveys which measure passenger satisfaction in areas such as check-in, boarding, onboard seat comfort, cabin cleanliness, staff, in-flight dining, and entertainment and covered 200 carriers.
Here’s the top 20 list:
1. Emirates
2. Qatar Airways
3. Singapore Airlines
4. ANA All Nippon Airways
5. Asiana Airlines
6. Cathay Pacific Airways
7. Etihad Airways
8. Garuda Indonesia
9. Turkish Airlines
10. Qantas Airways
11. Lufthansa
12. EVA Air
13.Virgin Australia
14. Malaysia Air
15. Thai Airways
16. Swiss Int’l Air Lines
17. Korean Air
18. Air New Zealand
19. Hainan Airlines
20. Air Canada
Do you agree with the list? Weigh in in the comments below.
Top 20 Airlines In the World
Let’s face facts: flying isn’t always the most dignified experience. There are a few exceptions to the rule though. Emirates took the top spot at the 2013 edition of the Skytrax World Airline Awards held at the Paris Air Show this week, where the Dubai-based carrier bumped rival Qatar from the top spot, which it had held for two years.
Promoted Stories