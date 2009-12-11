The Top 15 Fashion Models of 2009

Abbey Lee (above):

With a name like Abbey Lee and the kind of versatility that every model dreams of (she is as equally convincing in leather and nose ring as she is as an angelic nymph on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk), it would be difficult for this pretty young thing not to rise to the top. Even after skipping out of fashion week due to a knee injury in February, Lee came back to dominate the S/S 2010 runway shows in full force. She boasts an equally stacked resume when it comes to advertising campaigns and magazine editorials–you’ve seen her as the face of Gucci’s Flora fragrance, Gap, Ralph Lauren, and See by Chloe.

Karlie Kloss:



This American-born, Midwestern-bred model is just as beloved by the Jonas brother loving teeny bopper crowd as she is by the staff of Vogue. This past year Kloss became the face of highly coveted advertising campaigns such as Alexander McQueen, Lacoste, Chloe, Dolce & Gabbana, and Marc Jacobs’ fragrance Lola.



Chanel Iman (right):



She’s got the name to match the personality, and she’s quickly gaining “It” girl status with her impressive resume and adorable off-the-runway style. Even more importantly, Chanel is helping bring black models more visibility in the fashion industry, posing for covers like this November 2009 issue of Teen Vogue with Jourdan Dunn.

Freja Beha Erichsen:



The Danish-born model is bringing androgyny back into the forefront for uber-sexy fashion models. Her bad-girl attitude has served her well, helping her book ad campaigns for Gucci (above), Karl Lagerfeld, Roberto Cavalli, Gap, and J Brand, all in the last year.

Natasha Poly:

This international Vogue cover girl’s been on our radar for several years now, but she’s been staying on a steady incline. Flip through any major fashion mag and she’s bound to make an appearance (or two, or three, or four). Plus, did we mention she has the fiercest catwalk strut…ever?



Lara Stone:



2009 was definitely the year of Lara Stone–and, well, gap-toothed models in general (but Lara you’re our favorite)! Stone is the leader of the pack, bringing in a new look that we hope will last well beyond 2010. Her Brigitte Bardot-esque sensuality helped land her on the covers of W, French Vogue, British Vogue (above), and American Vogue all within a matter of months.

Sasha Pivovarova:



Another model who hasn’t seem to hit her peak, Sasha just keeps rising steadier year after year. The Gemma Ward look-a-like went mass-market in 2009 as the face of H&M, but she’s beloved by the luxury labels as well, modeling for Chanel eyewear, John Galliano, Giorgio Armani, and Tiffany among others.

Jourdan Dunn:



Recently posing alongside Chanel Iman for Teen Vogue‘s November 2009 cover, Jourdan Dunn is quickly rising up the ranks. American Vogue included her on the cover of their “Faces of the Moment” issue back in May, and the Brit has modeled for labels such as Topshop (above) and cK Calvin Klein.

Anna Jagodzinska:



Anna Jagodzinska may have been on the modeling scene since 2003, but her name is on the cusp of becoming a household name since her career exploded this past year. Not only did she appear alongside Natalia Vodianova and Liya Kebede on the cover of Vogue‘s May 2009 “Faces of the Moment” issue shot by Steven Meisel, but she seems to be looking at us from every page of every fashion magazine, abroad and at home. She racked in quite the list of contracts for the F/W 2009 season with labels including Oscar de la Renta, Bottega Veneta, David Yurman, Jimmy Choo for H&M, and Tom Ford Eyewear (pictured above).

Iris Strubegger:



Seemingly the antithesis of ultra feminine models of the moment like Lara Stone, Iris Strubegger is like the alien that everyone wants to adopt. Her boyish features and pixie cut make her immediately recognizable on the catwalk, and in a fashion world criticized for its cult of clones, Strubegger is gaining a fair amount of attention for her unique look. She landed the cover of French Vogue this past March and is currently the face of Valentino and Givenchy for the F/W 2009 season.

Anja Rubik:



Anja has firmly been holding onto her spot at the top for some time now–and is it any surprise? If that Chloe scent is going to make us as sexy as she appears in the above ad, then we are all running out to the fragrance counter after work. We’re not the only ones who love her; Giuseppe Zanotti, Gucci, Gap, and “It” fashion house of the Fall 2009 season, Balmain, all enlisted her to represent their brands this year.

Coco Rocha:



Move over Chanel, there’s a new Coco ready to take on the design world. We’re talking about Coco Rocha. The red-haired beauty is officially branding her name, with a fashion line in the works, according to an announcement she made on her blog OhSoCoco, on November 25. It’s still in the early stages, but until you can get a little piece of Coco for your closet, you can still see her this season in ad campaigns for Liz Claiborne, YSL skincare, Uniqlo, and Zac Posen (above).

Anna Selezneva:



If you’re an opener for Balmain, and a closer for Rodarte, you know you’re doing something right. Such is the case for Russian-born model Anna Selezneva who is reigning the catwalk as of late. For the S/S 2010 season, she also walked for Burberry, Hermes, John Galliano, Valentino, and Ralph Lauren, solidifying her status at the top.

Hanne Gaby Odiele:



There’s something a little bit sweet and a little bit devilish at the same time about Hanne. Her girlish face paired with intense blue eyes that could seemingly burn holes through any onlooker make her more versatile than the average girl with long legs and a pretty face. She’s caught the attention of some of the biggest fashion houses in the business too–both Balenciaga and Missoni made her the face of their brands this past year.

Sigrid Agren:



Our gut tells us that playing with Disney animals in the forest for Stella McCartney’s fall 2009 ad campaign is only the beginning of exciting opportunities to arise for Sigrid Agren. Although she skipped this fall’s S/S 2010 fashion week, she’s showed no signs of slowing down, booking campaigns for Chloe, Karl Lagerfeld, Bottega Veneta, and cK Calvin Klein. She’s a classically beautiful face that we look forward to seeing again soon.