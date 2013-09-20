Few of life’s pleasures are as great as taking a voyeuristic look at someone else’s gorgeously manicured world. And few people seem to live as glamorously appointed lives as interior designers—not exactly surprising—these folks are paid to make other people’s worlds look gorgeous. Lucky for us all, many of the top interior decorators have jaw-dropping Instagram accounts, so we can all get a glimpse into their lives, along with decor pointers along the way.
From the A-list interior designer who Instagrams photos of the celebrity homes he works on, to the interior designer picked to revamp the White House in 2009 who shows off his great design picks via Instagram, you are going to want to follow each and every one of the folks who made the cut for our Top 15 Interior Designers On Instagram.
Nathan Turner/@nturnerdesign
An interior designer, shop owner, best-selling author, and furniture designer, the LA-based Nathan Turner seems to do it all. His Instagram account is a great peek into his oh-so-chic life, whether he is eating caviar or sharing a peek into his own home. Like really, why doesn't our entry hallway look like that?
Sibella Court/@sibellacourt
A quick look at Sibella Court's Instagram feed, and you will likely wonder to yourself, "Why doesn't my life look this?" Plenty of jaw-dropping interior design inspiration abounds, including this photo of a gyspy-inspired guest room.
Michael S. Smith/@michaelsmithinc
Michael S. Smith is one of the most renowned interior designers in the world, and with good reason (after all, he was the one that was invited to revamp the White House's decor in 2009). Smith's Instagram feed is chock full of design finds like these gorgeous bowls from Paris, along with jaw-dropping exterior shots of a home in Palm Springs, and so much more.
Christian May/@maison21
Two of Los Angeles-based interior designer Christian May's favorite things are clearly dogs and flowers. We don't blame him, which is why his Instagram feed is one of our favorites. It is also a great source of May's cool design finds.
Courtney Price/@courtneypricedesign
We love interior designer Courtney Price's Instagram feed because it is the perfect mix of inspiration thanks to vintage photos, design finds like Ralph Lauren pillows, and selections from her favorite design stores.
Martyn Lawrence Bullard/@martynbullard
You may recognize the name Martyn Lawrence Bullard as one of the cast members of Bravo's Million Dollar Decorators or from Architectural Digest's annual Top 100 Designers list. Scroll through Bullard's Instagram feed to follow along with Bullard's incredible interiors career. Seriously, who else can give you a peek inside Ellen Pompeo's bedroom (which Bullard designed) or Cher's Malibu mansion?
Abbe Fenimore/@studioten25
This "30 something" interior designer based in Dallas, Texas loves to share the process of decorating her clients' homes, and we love to follow along. Fenimore Instagrammed a photo of this Eames chair that she placed in a client's home, and yes we swooned. Can you blame us?
Kelly Wearstler/@kellywearstler
A definite decor A-lister, Kelly Wearstler has branched beyond just interiors to launch a clothing collection, but that doesn't mean we can't continue to count on her for some high wattage decor inspiration. Just look at the rock crystal chandeliers that she recently Instagrammed.
Kristen Grove/@simplygrove
Interior stylist and blogger Kristen Grove is a must follow, because seriously, we only wish our eye was half as good as hers. From staircase decor (swoon), to rug picks, to styled wall shelving (yes, its a thing), the best part of Grove's feed is that you'll actually learn something.
Jonathan Adler/@jonathanadler
Interiors and furniture designer Jonathan Adler hardly needs an introduction. Not surprisingly, his Instagram feed is one of the best around. Follow along with Adler's seriously fun life, while getting a peek inside his decor fueled mind along the way.
Grant K. Gibson/@grantkgibson
San Francisco-based interior designer Grant K. Gibson is known for his whimsical style and love of all things vintage. We seriously can't get enough of his Instagram feed, which highlights everything from the perfect pillows bought for a client to fresh berries from the farmer's market. Gibson's flawless eye means everything looks spectacular.
Muriel Brandolini/@murielbrandolini
After looking at the photos on Muriel Brandolini's Instagram feed, you'll have on thought, and one thought only: "I want to live in her world." Colorful, eclectic, and entirely luxe, Brandolini's eye can't be beat.
Steven Gambrel/@stevengambrel
Steven Gambrel's interior design projects take him around the world from Hong Kong to Zurich. Follow along on Instagram to get a glimpse into his world from a peek inside his townhouse to photos of his adorable dog Sailor.
Nate Berkus/@nateberkus
This is an interior designer who needs no introduction. More of a personal diary than a work inspired one, still expect some very gorgeous decor shots, like this one of a poolside table.
Jenny Komenda/@jennykomenda
Designer and blogger Jenny Komenda offers a true glimpse into a decorator's world from this look at a fireplace in progress to a photo of her laundry room (way more gorgeous than we ever imagined a laundry room could look).