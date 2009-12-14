Top 15 Designer Collaborations of 2009

1. Jimmy Choo and H&M

On November 14 2009, H&M became a mecca for shoe addicts and fashionistas everywhere as the latest contributions from legendary designer Jimmy Choo were released onto the sales floor. Glitz, glamour, studs, and suede were all present and accounted for, as was a budget price point. This coveted collection included shoes of varying elevations, suede party dresses, sequined apparel, a striking fringe dress, and bags.

2. Rodarte and Target

Leopard and lace are both prominent and lovable features of the Rodarte for Target collection. Rodarte catered to the party girl in all of us, bringing an assortment of ensembles that beg to be taken out for a night on the town. The infamous yellow leopard print dress generated some serious buzz after being featured in Dakota Fanning’s photo spread in Teen Vogue and became one of the must-haves of this collection. Sexy, edgy, and trendy, the Rodarte for Target collection epitomizes all that fashionistas aspire to be.

3. Jil Sander and Uniqlo





Japanese superstore Uniqlo and designer Jil Sander combined to create +J, which launched in October of this year. The androgynous collection features a menagerie of wardrobe staples including outerwear, slacks, crisp collared shirts, and basic blouses. The basic color palette of darker colors and traditional shapes made this collection easy to wear and appealing to all.

4. Zac Posen and Pamela Love

A sweet and sinister combo, these Alice in Wonderland inspired pieces are quite a conversation piece. Want a dagger with that floral arrangement? We do. Visit Opening Ceremony to pick up your own pieces now.

5. Anna Sui and Target

Dress up like Manhattan’s elite for a fraction of the usual sky high price. Blair, Serena, Jenny, and Vanessa have all played the part of muse for designer Anna Sui. The Gossip Girl-inspired collection provides dresses epitomizing the looks of Park Avenue princess Blair, sexy Serena, rocker Jenny, and bohemian Vanessa.



6. Karl Lagerfeld and Les Ateliers Ruby Helmet Collection

Safety equipment has never been flattering, but fashion pioneer Karl Lagerfeld has changed all that. Designing for high-end helmet designer Les Ateliers Ruby, Lagerfeld provides scooter riders everywhere helmets adorned with tweed, mink, pearls, and an iPod connector.



7. Stella McCartney and Gap Kids

Just because we can’t wear them doesn’t mean we can’t love them. Filled with Sergeant Pepper-inspired jackets, tulle skirts, and adorable dresses and tunics, these ensembles are sure to create some of the youngest style icon candidates.



8. Alice + Olivia and Payless Shoes

Synonymous with cutting edge style, Alice + Olivia bring their signature flair to the world of discount shoes. Payless Shoes now carries their latest footwear designs, including a particularly lusty pair of biker boots sure to add that rocker edge to any look.



9. Sonia Rykiel and H&M

There are few things more satisfying than finding a really great pair of underwear. Sonia Rykiel has just made that search easier with her new lingerie collection for H&M. Vintage-inspired bras and underwear give us all the tools of seduction, for a low price.

10. Lela Rose and Payless

Once again, our usually expensive shoe addiction has gotten slightly easier to manage, monetarily that is. Lela Rose, in collaboration with Payless Shoes, has designed a line of shoes and handbags, that while basic are utterly fabulous.



11. Jane Aldridge and Urban Outfitters

Who better to design a shoe collection for Urban Outfitters than our favorite fashion blogger-turned-style icon, Jane Aldridge from Sea of Shoes? We know we already love everything she slips onto her own feet, and we’re completely taken by the new collection featuring everything from pink oxford lace-up boots to a brown version with wedge heels.

12. Eugenia Kim and Urban Outfitters





In 2009, headwear designer Eugenia Kim worked with Urban Outfitters to create EEK! by Eugenia Kim, an extensive collection of hats and hair accessories. The hats scream vintage and definitely make hat hair seem a small price to pay.



13. Zac Posen and Saks Fifth Avenue

Coveted designer Zac Posen recently unleashed a more affordable clothing line for Saks Fifth Avenue entitled Z-Spoke. The new collection has all the familiar lines and silhouettes without the all too expensive prices.

14. Mirror/Dash and Urban Outfitters

Mirror/Dash is the brain child of several: Sonic Youth band member Kim Gordon, Melinda Wanbrough an alumni at Mayle and Sari Gueron, and Jeffrey Monteiro. This collaborative collection is now sold in Urban Outfitters stores everywhere. An array of edgy closet basics, the collection sports vibrant patterns and colors.

15. Alexander McQueen and Target

A picture is worth a thousand words and upon viewing those of Alexander McQueen’s collection for Target I can only think of one: unique. As the first designer to take part in Target’s Designer Collaborations, McQueen made sure that his designs stood out with bright patterns and alternative silhouettes.