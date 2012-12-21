Our Top 12 Trends of 2012: And What A Stylish Year It Was

It seems like only yesterday that we were popping bottles of Champagne on December 31, 2011, preparing to toast the year ahead. While 2012 maybe seem to have passed in the blink of an eye, the year was actually packed with some pretty major events in terms of politics, entertainment, media, and science.

For those keeping track, 2012 was also a monumental year for fashion, as well. From the game of musical chairs played by some of the industry’s heavy-hitters (Raf Simons to Dior, Hedi Slimane to Saint Laurent and, most recently, Alexander Wang to Balenciaga) to the plentiful—if absurd—industry feuds (who could forget New York Times critic Cathy Horyn referring to Oscar de la Renta as a “hot dog” of American fashion, prompting him to call her a hamburger?), the year was definitely one to remember.

Throughout 2012, we also saw the emergence of some unforgettable trends—including, but not limited to, midriff-baring crop tops, oxblood-hued anything, peplum everything, and a sweetly-enticing pastel palette. While it wasn’t easy to narrow down our favorites, we managed to highlight a few that really stole the show this year, as evidenced by their presence on the runway, on the street, and in the stores.

Without further ado, we present to you, dear readers, our top 12 trends of 2012!