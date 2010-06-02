Top 12 Model Meltdowns Of All Time – Lara, Linda, Bar and More Jump On The Crazy Train

For supermodels, a mega-career spawned from strutting down the catwalk can give way to a new role as gossip fodder for the press. Scandals are not always tabloid-fueled; these glamour girls know how to act up.

When a model goes wild you better watch out, duck for cover, or hide in the wings because you never know how fast or how hard a cell phone can fly on Air Naomi. While the queen of anger management issues is hard to top, these models most sordid controversies and wacky deeds prove that pretty faces are not immune to the occasional mischief.

1. Bar Refaeli



Photo: starpulse.com

The Israeli-born beauty is no stranger to bad press. According to published reports, Refaeli is evading taxes in her homeland, but not without help. Although the jet-setter has a home in the country, her lawyers are carefully working to declare her a non-resident. We get it if we were dating Leonardo DiCaprio we might also find it hard to stay in any one place (well – unless that place was Leos boudoir), but come on, pay up Bar Sports Illustrated didnt pay you in sand for last years swimsuit cover.

2. Lara Stone



Photo: http://www.jakandjil.com

This gap-toothed stunner is not afraid to own up to the demons of her past. In a (not so) shocking confession to Interview magazine, Stone admits to a hard-partying youth. I used to love slapping people in the face when I was drunk, she said. Fortunately for bar patrons the world over, Stone has been sober for over ten months, leaving the past behind her in favor of positive relationships (she married British comedian David Williams in May) and ambitious albeit often nude career moves.

3. Christie Brinkley



Photo: http://www.nydailynews.com

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the day you find out your husbands getting it on with his 18-year-old personal assistant. For Brinkley, a long and messy divorce battle ensued against her ex, Peter Cook, until eventually, weary of the dramatics, she paid him off (were talking $2.1 million) for full-time custody of their children. Before both sides reached a begrudging agreement, however, Brinkley’s and Cook’s cat fights caused a frenzy of tabloid criticism and speculation.

4. Paulina Porizkova



Photo: photobucket.com

Hell has no fury like a supermodel scorned. The 80s “It”-girl-turned-Americas-Next-Top-Model judge was reportedly incensed when the show’s producers (including the almighty Tyra) decided to fire her on her birthday. Porizkova got back at the ANTM production team by airing their dirty laundry where else on live television. We understand her frustration getting called an egomaniac by Tyra Banks is like, well pot, meet kettle. But then again, the former model has also been one to call names, going after Heidi Montag, Madonna, and Kate Hudson for their supposed forays into plastic surgery.

5. Grace Jones



Photo: V Magazine



It seems that Jones, a 60s and 70s music and style icon, does not take kindly to comparisons to a younger generation of celebrities. She even lashed out at the press when she was compared to Lady Gaga after sporting an outrageous (and decidedly Gaga-esque) get-up at a recent performance. Well, you know, Ive seen some things [Lady Gagas] worn that Ive worn, and that does kind of piss me off. I wouldnt go to see her, Jones stated to the UKs Guardian newspaper. Seems like Grace, at 62, should be ready to pass the torch on fierce, futuristic costumes instead of whining about it.

6. Linda Evangelista



Photo: http://www.ph.unimelb.edu.au

For $10,000 a day, we would not only wake up for a full day of modeling wed do our own hair and makeup, walk 10 miles barefoot in the snow and make it to the shoot early. But not Evangelista, who boldly proclaimed: We wont wake up for less than $10,000 a day, back in 1990, generalizing models as a gaggle of over-privileged and unappreciative narcissists.

7. Janice Dickinson

The self-proclaimed Worlds First Supermodel might be the worlds most outrageous. We saw a hint of the crazy (okay, more than a hint) during her stint as a judge on Americas Next Top Model, but the full-blown insanity was not entirely realized until her spot on VH1s The Surreal Life, where her showdown with former Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth turned ugly and dangerous. A war of words led Janice to jokingly hold a butcher knife over Omarosas head during a cast photo shoot (see above video). Luckily, no weaves were harmed in the filming of the episode.

8. Kate Moss

Photo: dailymail.co.uk, popsugar.com

She inspired a generation of rail-thin runway waifs, but her biggest contribution to the industry may be her glamorization of the high life (emphasis on the word high). The fashion worlds most lauded wild child has allegedly been involved in bar fights (with Amy Winehouses husband, no less), had a drug-addled ex-boyfriend (cocaine connoisseur Pete Doherty), and snagged a magazine cover spread she probably isnt proud of: the 2005 Daily Mirror expos that tarnished the troubled supermodels haute image. Or enhanced it? Moss has landed more jobs in the years since the scandal than she had prior.

9. Tyra Banks

While the Americas Next Top Model maverick-turned-talkshowhost is one of the biggest personalities in the industry, it doesnt quite justify her emotional ups and downs. It seems as though there is a touch of crazy in Banks (not necessarily a bad thing check her bank account). Were still bewildered as to why, on a recent Tyra episode, she crawled onstage with faux foam spewing out of her mouth, miming a rabid dog (to her audiences palpable horror).

10. Naomi Campbell

Photo: http://www.poptalkers.com

We all know that this fire-tempered fashion legend should be avoided at all costs when she’s near a phone. But thats old news. Campbells new weapon of choice wont mess with her reception she’s hands on now. The supermodel allegedly slapped her driver when he wouldnt tell her whether or not her boyfriend, Vladislav Doronin, was cheating. Did we mention that Vladislav is married? So then isnt Naomi the other woman? So she slapped the driver for not saying her own name? Naomi, Naomi, Naomi. There’s also that whole blood diamond issue.

11. Rie Rasmussen



Photo: http://www.modelsandmoguls.net

Rasmussen has firmly put her thumbs down to the infamous (and thumbs-up enthusiast) fashion photographer Terry Richardson. First there was a face-to-face confrontation, in which she reportedly ran Terry out of a Parisian bar with her accusations that the kooky (and very kinky) photog takes advantage of younger models in the industry. Next, the outspoken model relayed the encounter to the New York Post, labeling Terry a sexual predator which started an online firestorm.

12. Brooke Shields



Photo: http://www.thebosh.com

While the 80s child-model-turned-actress is more known for her radiant smile (and bushy brows) than her place in the celebrity rumor mill, she has had her fair share of tabloid drama. Case in point: a very public argument in the press with Tom Cruise over her use of prescription meds to combat post-partum depression. There was also an awkward shout-out in her ex-husband and pro-tennis player Andre Agassis tell-all memoir about his drug abuse during their tumultuous two-year marriage. Most shocking of all was her involvement, albeit minor, in the headbutt heard round the world: when 24s Keifer Sutherland barreled into Proenza Schouler designer Jack McCollough for allegedly bumping into Brooke at a Met Gala after-party. Whatever happened to excuse me?

Related: 15 Sexiest Models of the Past and Present