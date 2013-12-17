Top 12 Food Fads of 2013

Cronuts

You can't talk about food fads in 2013 without talking about the cronut. While some insist that this deep-fried croissant has been around for decades, trademark rights go to the Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York City, where people line up each morning, endure long waits, and pay $5 per cronut (with a limit on how many you can buy). Cronuts at their peek became so popular that people were willing to spend over their retail price to score them on Craigslist, and they even popped up at fashion week in September.