Top 10 Twitters of 2011: @Bergdorfs, @JohnJannuzzi & More

We fashion folk are constantly on the move. Running from appointment to appointment and show to show we hardly ever have time to check in on what’s going on. That’s why we rely on some amazing Twitters. Not only do they keep us in the know, but they keep us laughing as well.

From the music inspirations provided by@ElizandJames to the menswear musings of@ParkandBond we thought we’d round up the top 10 Twitters of 2011.

Got anyone you think should be added? Let us know in the comments sections below!

Want some more Twitter inspiration? Follow us @StyleCaster!