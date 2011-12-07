Top 10 Tunes Of 2011: Kreayshawn, Kanye And More!

For this year’s list of our favorite jams from the past year, we decided to take a look back on the songs that we just couldn’t manage to avoid. From the Internet to the clubs to your friends’ Facebook feeds, these were the jams that we were loving in the year of 2011.

We also decided to a throw a few wild-cards in thereyou know, the songs that you might not have heard playing on Top 40 radio out in the Midwest, but the type of songs that were definitely blowing it up in the music blog realm.

Check out all of our top ten picks below, and let us know what you think in the comments section underneath!

10. Rebecca Black “Friday”

This is our “So bad it’s good” pick of the year. Yeah, the song is totally awful, but the accompanying video is comic gold. Hopefully Rebecca Black will get another repeat viral hit in 2012…actually, we probably could do without another song from her.

9. Kreayshawn “Gucci Gucci”

Thanks to Kreayshawn, everyone in the entire world now knows what a “basic bitch” is. And for this reason, we just had to put her on our list this year.

8. M83 “Midnight City”

One of the best indie tracks of the year, we are in love with the super lush sounds from France’s M83 that appear in his single “Midnight City.” Popping up on just about every music blog there is, the song is definitely deserving of all of its hype.

7. SBTRKT “Wildfire”

For one of our wild-card picks, we figured British newcomer SBTRKT would be perfect, after making a splash at this year’s SXSW festival in March. Plus, we heard this song at just about every party we went to over the last six months.

6. Nicki Minaj “Super Bass”

2011 has been a great year for Nicki Minajfact. And if you didn’t see that video of the two girls singing “Super Bass” that went crazy viral over the Internet, then you should, like right now.

5. Rihanna “We Found Love”

A catchy tune, killer outfits and one of our favorite Scottish DJs thrown in the mix, Rihanna‘s “We Found Love” is for sure one of this year’s anthems and best videos from the last 12 months.

4. Kanye West “All Of The Lights”

One of the more epic jams from Kanye West‘s late 2010 release Runaway, this song features a handful of current hot talents like our girl Rihanna, La Roux, M.I.A. (well, at least on the album version), Kid Cudi, Alicia Keys and more. Maybe if the video didn’t cause epilepsy attacks, it would have had a lot more circulation this year.

3. Foster The People “Pumped Up Kicks”

Foster The People‘s “Pumped Up Kicks” wins the award for “Best New Act With a Catchy Song” for the year. But even before the music video was released, StyleCaster already had this song shortlisted as an awesome jam for our own Sound From The Front Row release back in February.

2. Britney Spears “Keep On Dancing Till The World Ends”

When you hear this in a club, there is not a single soul that isn’t dancing their booty off on the floor. Even with the already notorious 2012 just around the corner, it’s good to know that Britney Spears has got our backs with a feel-good dance jam.

1. Adele “Rolling In The Deep”

Even though this jam technically came out at the end of 2010, Adele‘s “Rolling In The Deep” finally started to make some traction on the charts here in the States during the earlier half of the year. The magnitude of pure talent her voice is able to produce has definitely won the whole country, nay, the whole world overand to that, we tip our hats off to her.