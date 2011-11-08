Top 10 TMI Moments In Celebrity Twitter History

Working for a web-based company, I certainly understand the importance of Twitter as a news source, gossip hub and all-around entertainment (procrastination) tool. But what happens when some of the most followed personalities on Twitter take things to a disturbing and all too intimate level?

Celebrities have a knack for revealing eccentric habits and dramatic mantras that make them seem a little less than human. We went on a tweet fishing expedition and uncovered some of the most extreme “too much information” moments on celebrity Twitters. So scroll down for a little lesson on what not to do with your Twitter account.

@lindsaylohan “Love how going to a friends birthday turns into a slew of lies! grrr – oh well… happy sunday all.”

@JessicaSimpson “The average pregnant woman farts 15 times that! RT@OMGFacts The average person expels flatulence 15 times each day!”

@rainnwilson “For Halloween I’m handing out human eyeballs that@LindsayLohan picked up for me at the morgue.”

@CourtneyStodden “Exotically crawling through such a kittenish day as my saucy senses playfully pounce on every single frisky fantasy that comes my way; Rawr!”

@cocosworld “I hate when Twitter says I can’t get on because its over capacity.I mean I’m tryin to do some important stuff like post Thong Thursday,damit”

@kathygriffin “Not that any1 wants 2 do 4.5 hours of jail time like Lindsay L did last nite, but c’mon, I’ve had pap smears that take longer”

@BoyGeorge “You could have naked boys pissing champagne at some gigs and it wouldn’t help! Tonight was a bit like that!”

@chelseahandler “Ignore last tweet, sorry. My vagina hit send by accident. Today I’m in la. No more phoenix, but thanks anyway”

@tyrabanks “Don’t u hate it when something’s in ur teeth and you keep trying to get it out with ur tongue while trying to be subtle while people stare?”

@keshasuxx “I’ve collected beard hairs from around the world and tonight I’m a walking human beard”