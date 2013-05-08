Top 10 Things To See at the 2013 Frieze Art Fair

This year’s Frieze Art Fair will be anything but cold. Randall’s Island is playing host to one of New York City’s hottest art shows of the year (yes, we just couldn’t resist that play on words) and whether you’re in the market for art to buy or are just looking to get inspired—this fair features works from over 1,000 of the world’s leading artists and includes 180 of the world’s leading galleries.

Clear your calendar and buy your ferry ticket, the upcoming fair, taking place from May 10 to May 13, isn’t to be missed. Here, ten things to add to your Frieze itinerary.

1. Frieze Projects. Forget Where’s Waldo? There were seven works of art commissioned especially for this art fair by artists including Liz Glynn, Maria Loboda, Mateo Tannatt, Andra Ursuta, and Marianne Vitale. Start your Frieze expedition on the hunt for them.

2. FOOD 1971/2013. With the marriage of eclectic art and restaurants comes FOOD—an artist-run restaurant that was active in Soho in the early 1970s. To pay tribute to this creative eatery, “FOOD 1971/2013” will merge the past with the present to bring life to this must-see event. Contemporary artists, Matthew Day Jackson and Jonathan Horowitz, will be crafting the meals. We can’t promise the food will be edible and you may be eating with a screwdriver instead of a fork—but it will be innovative!

3. The VIP Room. Not to take away from the artists, we urge you to visit all the exhibits your senses can handle, but if you’re able to get access to the VIP room we’re pretty sure it won’t be a letdown. You will be served food and wine courtesy of Marlow & Sons. Based on Frieze’s VIP room track record, be prepared for a crowded space, but bear in mind there are worse places to be packed into—rest assured it won’t be like the subway’s C line.

4. Eat Locally. Lucky for you, you don’t have to be VIP to enjoy Roberta’s beer and pizza or Blue Bottle’s artistic lattes at the fair. Mission Chinese will bring the Kung Pao pastrami, while Sant Ambroeus will cool you down with gelato. If you’re more in the mood for a full-service sit down spot, Frankie Spuntino’s is on the roster. Come hungry.

5. Frieze Sounds. Trisha Baga is an artist known for her mastery of melding together YouTube videos, audio recordings, 3D sculptures, and psychedelic imagery to create exhibits that will blow your mind. An interesting twist, the installation will be presented with BMW, where listeners will be able to hear the audio component of the fair in the VIP cars at the fair. Nobody will be missing out, because the audio art will be streamed online at friezeprojectsny.org.

6. Watermelon On Snow. Mircea Cantor will be one of the 1,000 plus artists debuting work at the fair. We were compelled to share ‘Watermelon on snow’ as a must-see. The piece intentionally illuminates the ambiguities of everyday life. Chew on that.

7. Speakeasy Drinking. One of the great things about this year’s Frieze is that patrons are also getting to be a part of the art experience. It isn’t exactly Employees Only, but to provide some context, Liz Glynn will be creating a prohibition-style speakeasy at this year’s fair. The door is mysteriously located somewhere on the Frieze grounds, which will be made accessible only via a key and a set of directions that will be handed out at random to a few guests. Upon entering the bank-vault decorated space you will be served drinks and wowed by the bar staff’s magic tricks. Sounds like a typical night in New York City, right?

8. Frieze Talks. Dominic Molon, the Chief Curator at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, sheds some light on why decades have come to be classified and packaged as they do. When is the past no longer the past, and what do we forget when we attempt to remember? Hear what Molon has to say on this topic on May 13.

9. The Bar. Whether your poison is caffeine or alcohol, this year’s Frieze fair will accommodate both vices in style. German artist, Tobias Rehberger, has replicated Frankfurt’s Bar Oppenheimer, in the form of a sculpture and a bar. For the more tame fairgoers, Blue Bottle Coffee will have a coffee bar set up serving freshly roasted coffees and artistic deserts.

10. Buy Everything On You. Another work to seek out at this year’s fair is Liu Chuang’s “Buying Everything on You.” The premise behind it is that the artist approached people on the street and offered to buy everything on their person.