Top 10 Things to Look Forward to at New York City’s Wine & Food Festival

Every year foodies wait with baited breadth for the annual Food Network Wine & Food Festival in New York City, now in its fifth year, for the chance to mingle with top chefs, eat amazing food and learn a thing or two about food and spirits trends. With so many events it is hard to keep track of the highlights so we have done the heavy lifting for you. Here, our top picks of what to look forward to at the festival. And bear in mind, this is one of the few occasions that second helpings are not only allowed, but encouraged. The festival kicks off October 11th and runs till October 14th.

1. Mario Batali and Willie Geist are roasting Anthony Bourdain at an event on October 11th with a four course menu prepared by Ai Fiori chef Michael White. Menu items will include ricotta ravioli, Creekstone Farms Dry aged Strip Steak and Panna Cotta. Drooling yet?

2. April Bloomfield of The Spotted Pig fame is hosting a dinner on October 11th highlighting the food from her cookbook, A Girl and Her Pig. Bloomfield is one of the city’s major foodie stars so expect this to be a hot ticket.

3. Whole Foods Market is putting on a party at the Yotel on October 11th hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah’s former personal chef Art Smith. The theme of the party is an ode to fried chicken. Eating drumsticks with Whoopi is not be missed.

4. Cocktail guru Andrew Carmellini is hosting a late night cocktail soiree at the Public Theater on October 11th. Mixologists Andy Seymour, Justin Noel, Tim Cooper and The Dutch Kills crew will all be on hand (in other words, expect to have to be carried out of this event).

5. Rocco DiSpirito is hosting Thrillist’s BBQ and The Blue soiree on October 12th. Expect BBQ ranging from Korean to Mexican, Japanese to Cajun as well as a “healthy grilling” station. Healthy or not we know it will be delicious.

6. On October 12th Jean-Georges and Marja Vongerichten (also known as Mrs. Jean-Georges) are hosting a dinner together with a Korean BBQ theme.

7. On October 13th Marc Mondavi, the co-proprietor behind Charles Krug, is hosting a wine seminar. Mondavi is a pro, so go with a notepad and prepare to learn a thing or two.

8. Times Talks is hosting a conversation with Paula Deen. Go to hear Ms. Deen talk about being healthier these days. We for one are dying to know her secrets.

9. The International Culinary Center is presenting a macaroon master class with François Payard. Who knows, you could open the next Laduree after this class.

10. Hang out with chef Dale Talde (whose Park Slope fusion restaurant Talde is making waves) on October 14th and chow down on dim sum.

For a full roster of Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival events and to buy tickets head to nycwineandfoodfestival.com.