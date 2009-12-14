Top 10 Songs We Discovered in 2009

Chris Hacker of Engine Room Recordings shares with us his top ten favorite songs he discovered in 2009.

1. “I and Love and You” by The Avett Brothers (I and Love and You)

2. “Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise” by The Avett Brothers (I and Love and You)

3. “French Navy” by Camera Obscura (My Maudlin Career)

4. “Knots” by Pete and the Pirates (Little Death)

5. “Fisher of Men” by M. Ward (Hold Time)

6. “Consolation Prizes” by Phoenix (It’s Never Been Like That)

7. “Easy Chairs” by Suckers (Suckers)

8. “Oh No” by Andrew Bird (Noble Beast)

9. “Airport Surroundings” by Loney, Dear (Dear John)

10. “Land of Dreams” by Langhorne Slim (Be Set Free)

Read on for more top ten music playlists!

Look no further for the perfect album to give to any person on your holiday gift list.

Chris Hacker is the label manager at Engine Room Recordings. He currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.