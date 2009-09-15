Top 10 Celebrity Sightings At The US Open

We thought tennis was a classy sport, but after this year’s display of sportsmanship we’re starting to question the athlete’s attitudes, i.e. Serena Williams cursing out an official, and Federer’s temper tantrum. Never the less, celebs, fashion icons, and fans supported the athletes at this year’s US Open. Heres a look back at our favorite sightings:

1. Oh Anna Wintour. How we love to see you laugh. Sitting with none other than cover girl Charlize Theron and Stuart Townsend, the three look like they’re having a wonderful time.

2. Gwen Stefani with hubby Gavin Rossdale are enjoying spending some quality time together watching the match. You can’t see it here but, Gavin is sitting next to our gal Anna.

3. Ben Stiller, looks a little bit older here with his salt and pepper beard, sitting with producer Jeffery Katzenberg, we wonder if they’re discussing ideas for a new project that the two will collaborate on?

4. Bruce and Emma Willis look adorable together. We think they’re much better together than Demi and Ashton, (even if Ashton is young and sexy), but what do you think? Their chemistry is undeniable, the proof lies in W magazine’s Honeymoon Hotel Spread.

5. We weren’t aware that Donald Trump and Gerard Butler were pals. We think their friendship is quite unusual, do you approve of this new found friendship?

6. Where have you been Justin? Hanging out in LA with Jessica we assume. Thank goodness you came to New York! How cute is JT as he cheers on the tennis champs?

7. Some people overlook Christie Brinkley’s celebrity status, but we don’t. We’ll always respect the former wife of Billy Joel and her ever-toned model-turned-mommy body.

8. Josh Hartnett, we love your sunglasses, and that you’re back on the scene. Hartnett is to star in a old western-themed flick titled “Gunslinger.”

9. One of our favorite American designers, Ralph Lauren, takes a break from the runways and found a seat instead in the bleachers at the US Open.

10. Last but certainly not least, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen sit mezzanine-style at the US Open. We’re not sure if they’re watching intensely or immensely bored, either way we love them and could look at pictures of their whereabouts all day long.